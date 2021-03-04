MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces the launch of significant enhancements to its contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution called ASC. These improved features boost efficiencies for clients and underscore the commitment of mdf commerce to innovation and maintaining market leadership in the strategic sourcing and contract lifecycle management industries.

These new capabilities include a complete workflow integration with the CLM and RFx modules allowing users to easily perform and track online document editing and review functions directly within the mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing modules.

The advances equip users with progressive online document collaboration features such as:

A single-view of in-progress collaborations

Task management such as task filters, collaborator status, review reminders and assignment delegation

Real-time notifications when reviewers are tagged for review or comments or tasks are assigned

The ability to add unlimited unlicensed and/or external collaborators

A version history which records a complete list of all document revisions and who made each change



These features are available standard in both our out-of-the-box value and configurable premium solution offerings.

“We can’t stress enough how these new features will significantly improve efficiency and user experience for our clients. This product improvement also represents a great opportunity to accelerate cross-sell efforts with our existing 3,500+ strong BidNet and MERX buyer community,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President, Strategic Sourcing at mdf commerce. “We’re proud at mdf commerce to offer high-performance and innovative solutions to the market.”

The mdf commerce CLM and sourcing solutions are designed to create efficiencies for contract, RFx and invoicing management for international clients, including AIMCo (Alberta, Canada), BGIS and AMD (International), and thousands of government, education and healthcare agencies and systems across North America. Find out more about the Strategic Sourcing solutions of mdf commerce and see them in action with a demo.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce

Mark Eigenbauer

President, Strategic Sourcing

Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 6250

Email: meigenbauer@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce

André Leblanc

Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com