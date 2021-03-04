NORWALK, Conn. and SHANGHAI, China and HONG KONG, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter “Ping An”, HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) today announced a joint offering for investors considering environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) metrics for companies incorporated in China.



The offering will be launched by FactSet and Ping An’s associate company OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter “OneConnect”, NYSE:OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. FactSet will integrate OneConnect's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ESG content sets into its workstations, standard data feed, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to accelerate the availability of ESG metrics for over 3,500 Chinese class A-share companies.

OneConnect offers comprehensive coverage of ESG factors and assessments for companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. These factors are derived from a combination of different sources of information obtained by AI technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP). OneConnect also provides a range of analytics tools in addition to the content that will be integrated into FactSet, such as NLP-driven disclosure transparency assessments, portfolio sustainability performance evaluation and adjustment, and a climate risk evaluation tool to help investors better integrate ESG measurements into their investment processes.

“ESG investing is accelerating globally and client demand is high for information on companies in China,” said Tom Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, FactSet. “Working with Ping An to strengthen FactSet’s ESG offering is an exciting step as we further expand integrated workflow solutions for our global client base. Combining OneConnect’s leading content with FactSet’s suite of applications will offer investment professionals a differentiated perspective on ESG impacts in the Chinese market.”

“We are excited to build this partnership with FactSet,” said Ye Wangchun, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect. “By integrating OneConnect's AI-ESG information sets into FactSet's powerful investment data and technology platform, investors can expand both the breadth and depth of their ESG investments, drawing on a broader set of China-focused ESG content and tools.”

OneConnect’s ESG content will be available in the coming months in the FactSet workstation as well as via standard data feed and APIs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.factset.com/solutions/business-needs/esg-solutions.

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An”) is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 218 million retail customers and 598 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, “pan financial assets” and “pan health care”, covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our “finance + technology” and “finance + ecosystem” transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China’s first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In 2020, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

