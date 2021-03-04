SEATTLE, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Innovation Specialists, LLC d/b/a 2nd.MD. By combining the market leaders in benefit navigation, health advocacy, and expert medical opinion services, Accolade will deliver the most comprehensive healthcare navigation experience covering more than 400 customers and 9 million lives.



“Both Accolade and 2nd.MD share a vision to help every person live their healthiest life through a people-focused, clinically-driven support model. Together we can dramatically improve the quality and accessibility of care while helping employees navigate the increasingly complex healthcare system,” said Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer, Accolade. “In addition to the expanded services and clinical capabilities we will be able to offer our customers, 2nd.MD brings new industry distribution relationships to help grow our business and expands our addressable market by an estimated $22 billion.”

Pursuant to the merger agreement previously announced on January 14, 2021, the transaction is valued at up to $460 million, consisting of $230 million in cash and $130 million in Accolade common stock from the issuance of approximately 2.8 million shares to be registered for resale in a registration statement via Form S-1, and up to $100 million in Accolade common stock from the issuance of approximately 2.1 million shares upon the achievement of defined revenue milestones. Accolade intends to provide guidance for the combined company when it reports it financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

About Accolade

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Accolade helps millions of people and their employers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system with empathy, expertise and through exceptional service while supporting them in lowering the cost of care and improving health outcomes. Accolade blends technology-enabled health and benefits solutions, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians and access to expert medical opinion services for high-cost treatment decisions. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent. For more information, visit Accolade on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and at www.accolade.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

