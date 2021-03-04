Over the past year, in preparation for the integration with Monstarlab, Fuzz has taken several key steps, including refining its strategic focus by spinning off its food-ordering platform Koala, onboarding key new leadership including Max Oglesbee, named CEO of Americas, and JP Pereyra, named CTO, and opening a new operation in Bogota, Colombia to provide differentiated services to their clients.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuzz Productions (Fuzz) today announced the completion of its rebranding to Monstarlab, a process which began in 2019 with the acquisition of New York-based Fuzz by Tokyo-based Monstarlab, the global consultancy that shapes technology to inspire users and grow businesses.



The New York-based Monstarlab team, formerly known as Fuzz, will continue to focus on opportunities in the Americas as well as on borderless, international projects in partnership with the global organization’s best-in-class engineering, design, and strategy capabilities.

With the rebranding, the New York-based team joins the Monstarlab team of more than 1,200 people in 25 offices in 16 markets, including APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. The global consultancy has a worldwide focus on delivering expert engineering, powered by stunning design and strategy for its clients including Fujitsu, HSBC, Shake Shack, and ViacomCBS. The New York-based team has also won various industry awards including Cannes Lion (2x winner), One Show Pencil (2x winner), W3 (9x winner), and others.

Oglesbee was previously at Intersection as SVP and Head of Client Strategy for the company’s Consulting and Technology Solutions team. In his role at Intersection, Oglesbee was responsible for expanding the company’s reach as a strategic technology partner for clients like Hudson Yards in NYC, and The Grove in Los Angeles; as well as digital products for brands ranging from Walmart to Gagosian Gallery. Prior to Intersection, Oglesbee was a Partner at Control Group, responsible for expanding the firm’s reach as a strategic technology partner, prior to their acquisition by Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs to form Intersection in 2015.

“For the past two decades, Fuzz Productions has been single-mindedly focused on creating best in class digital experiences that inspire people. Now it’s time for us to take our work to the next level, and I'm confident that by fully embracing our world-leading digital consultancy and rebranding ourselves to Monstarlab, we’re going to be better placed to deliver the best possible outcomes for the businesses, brands, and people we partner with,” said Oglesbee.

Oglesbee continued, “Our focus will continue to be on creating delightful digital experiences that customers and employees love and that grow businesses. The closer alignment to Monstarlab is a game changer and I'm really excited to be working with Hiroki and the team to realize the huge ambitions we have for Monstarlab in this market.”

“Fuzz has added huge value and become an integral part of our group since they joined Monstarlab in 2019. Now we are excited to fully integrate the Fuzz team into the Monstarlab family of 1,200 people across 16 markets. This step will elevate the creative and digital capabilities of the entire group for us to deliver world-class digital consulting across the globe. Monstarlab clients will enjoy the benefits of working with a truly borderless global consultancy with big ambitions,” said Hiroki Inagawa, Monstarlab Global CEO.

About Monstarlab

Monstarlab is the global consultancy that creates digital experiences for brands and their fans. For more than 20 years, Monstarlab has created the right experiences and technologies for brands like Fujitsu, HSBC, Shake Shack, and ViacomCBS. Monstarlab has more than 1,200 people across 16 markets around the world. For more information, visit https://monstar-lab.com .

