EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, will participate in the first ERAS Cardiac Society Virtual Conference, broadcasting Live from Methodist Hospital DeBakey Center in Houston, Texas on March 5-6, 2021.



Daniel Beckles, MD, PhD, FACS, Surgical Director Heart of Transplantation and MCS at Baylor Scott & White Health Central Texas, will present an on-demand lecture on the management of fluid overload with Aquadex™ ultrafiltration therapy. He will discuss the morbidity and mortality issues surrounding fluid overload in patients undergoing cardiac surgery, the cardio-renal connection, and how to best manage these patients. Dr. Beckles will share best practices and real-world experience on improving patient outcomes.

CHF Solutions will also have a virtual booth with live chat features to connect attendees directly to company representatives who can answer questions about the use of Aquadex SmartFlow® in cardiac surgery and critical care applications.

“Fluid overload is extremely common after cardiac procedures and can lead to ongoing cardio-renal complications. There’s work to be done in educating providers on best practices for effectively maintaining hemodynamic stability to prevent adverse outcomes,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “ERAS brings together some of the smartest and brightest experts from around the globe to incite collaboration to optimize outcomes, and we’re honored Daniel Beckles, MD, PhD, FACS is able to share his experience using Aquadex to improve how fluid overloaded patients are treated.”

Register to attend the 2021 ERAS Cardiac Society Virtual Conference by following this link.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

