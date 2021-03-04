InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O is a flexible polymer with a glass-like feel and full image clarity that won’t chip, preventing cracks from starting and spreading, and preserving the screen’s touch sensitivity so it responds to every tap and swipe.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Brands company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced GlassFusion VisionGuard®+ with D3O® and GlassFusion®+ with D3O for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



A product feature video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXNVRMh-2hw&feature=youtu.be

D3O technology is tailored to solve a specific problem or need in sports, motorcycle, electronics, defense, and industrial workwear. The D3O impact additive used in GlassFusion VisionGuard+ and GlassFusion+ has been independently analyzed by UL, a leading global safety science company, and verified to deliver 20 percent more impact and shatter protection compared to previous GlassFusion products from InvisibleShield1. Additionally, both products contain anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protectors by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. GlassFusion’s tough components and beveled edges ensure edge-to-edge protection while a smooth, oil-resistant surface finishing process prevents fingerprints from accumulating to keep the screen looking pristine.

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O is a flexible polymer with a glass-like feel and full image clarity that won’t chip, preventing cracks from starting and spreading, and preserving the screen’s touch sensitivity so it responds to every tap and swipe. The Eyesafe® layer filters harmful blue light and preserves the true colors of the device screen2. And the unique surface finish prevents oils from adhering to the screen, so smudges and fingerprints wipe away easily.

GlassFusion+ with D30 also delivers the ultimate impact protection for the iPhone 12 smartphones without compromising clarity or a smooth, glass-like feel. This premium flexible hybrid material absorbs and distributes impact forces and features chip-proof edges, and a unique surface finish that wipes clean with ease.

“We’re serious about product innovation at InvisibleShield,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing at ZAGG Brands. “We’re proud to introduce another industry-first technology, InvisibleShield screen protection with a D3O additive. As the average cost of a smartphone screen repair continues to rise, our team is pleased to introduce a technology that directly address such a significant customer pain point.”

Pricing & Availability:

InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available at the following retail locations:

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O ($59.99 SRP) is available on ZAGG.com and Verizon.com

($59.99 SRP) is available on ZAGG.com and Verizon.com GlassFusion+ with D3O ($49.99 SRP) is available on ZAGG.com and at AT&T stores nationwide

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device3. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection4.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5f02924-82b6-4df1-be5d-185fd09a9090.