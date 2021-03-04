ZUG, Switzerland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that Berndt Modig, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pharvaris, will participate in BioCapital Europe, to be held virtually on March 11, 2021.



Participation Details:

Title: “Shaping the New Biotech Reality – Key Lessons from COVID” Panel Presentation

Date/Time: March 10, 2021, 18:30 CET (12:30 p.m. EST)

Title: Pharvaris Corporate Presentation

Date/Time: March 11, 2021, 14:50 CET (8:50 a.m. EST)

The virtual presentation will be available for 30 days on the Pharvaris website at https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

