Hong Kong, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten years ago, in Microsoft's experiment, Microsoft founder Bill Gates showed the world the life of the future: TV has long become the "past tense", and the entire wall is the screen. In the early morning, as the time changes, your favorite music is automatically played, and the robot can meet your various needs.

At that time, many people seemed to believe it but actually not. With the arrival of the 5G era, everything is gradually becoming a reality. Holographic imaging, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are changing our lives at an unimaginable speed.

Speaking of holographic technology, everyone must have seen a lot of sci-fi movie blockbusters. The various large-scale production scenes are always accompanied by some black technology equipment, allowing the protagonist to protect themselves when encountering danger.The protagonist of the movie can freely control the 3D projection in the air and can also project distant people or objects in the air in the form of three dimensions. Just like the picture in the movie "Iron Man", with a wave of his arm, those three-dimensional digital images appeared in the air, revealing the most critical information or data that promote the development of the plot.In addition, with the continuous advancement of science and technology, the sci-fi images in movies are also being realized step by step, and 3D holographic projection has also turned out.

Holographic imaging technology is entering our livesquietly. It is said that with the advent of the 5G era, the transmission quality of the holographic projection technologyis better guaranteed due to the blessing ofthe ultra-large bandwidth, the millisecond delay, and the MEC edge computing. Besides, the unique slicing technology allows the display of voice, expressions, and actions to become more natural and vivid.

Recently, WIMI Hologram Cloud, a representative enterprise in the Chinese holographic field, won the bid for the second phase of holographic remote interaction between China Mobile and the media cloud platform. WIMI and China Mobile have jointly launched a 5G real-time holographic remote interactive solution, bringing everyone a refreshing 5G real-time holographic communication application and helping the development of the 5G information industry.

With its deep R&D accumulation, industry-leading ultra-high compression ratio algorithms, and other core technologies, as well as a wealth of real-time holographic success cases, WIMI is working with operators such as China Mobile to redefine mobile communication methods through "5G+ holographic remote". Meanwhile, it also strives to achieve the combination of AI and the mobile communication industry and gradually builds the core competitiveness that can lead China's 5G real-time holographic communication.

According to some public information, as a representative of holographic visual AR company in China, WIMIfocuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, includingholographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

It is reported that according to documents disclosed by the SEC, WIMI is favored by various investment institutions. Moreover, it has received 61.58 million US dollars from investment institutions such as Weibo in the early stage.

It is shown in its prospectus that as the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. Meanwhile, high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually shift to other application directions, such as holographic social interaction, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face-changing technology as the core technologyand use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

When the 5G era comes, holographic imaging technology has made a revolutionary breakthrough under the blessing of 5G technology. As the latest generation of mobile communication technology, 5G has been standing in the spotlight in recent years from technological innovation, standard construction, license issuance, to commercialization. Its characteristics such as large bandwidth, high reliability, low latency, and massive connections have gradually become recognized by the public. know. China Mobile alone has more than 50 million 5G package users.

The reporter found that holographic imaging is not the latest technology developed, and its history can be traced back to the 1960s. Holographic imaging technology uses the principles of interference and diffraction to record and reproduce real images of objects. It requires more than 100 times the amount of information processed by ordinary cameras. It places high requirements on shooting, processing, and transmission platforms. Therefore, the earliest holographic technology only uses for processing still photos. To achieve ultra-low latency transmission of high-definition images, holographic imaging needs to wait until 5G commercialization.

Whether it is the intelligent application of 5G real-time 3D reconstruction, or the 5G real-time holographic live broadcast and video call that changes visual interaction, WIMI has been committed to promoting the application of 5G real-time holographic technology in the mobile communication industry, through5G real-time holographic technology, which playsthe leading role in innovation in the industry, accelerating the digital transformation of the three major operators in the "5G+" era, and providing users with better quality, reliable, and convenient information services.

According to the industry, 5G will realize the true interconnection of everything, bringing unlimited possibilities for mobile communications. The holographic video calls that appeared in sci-fi movies in the past may also become realities in the 5G era. Holographic virtual display technology is expected to become one of the most important breakthroughs for smart terminals in the future. At present, technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Samsung have deployed in the holographic field.

In the future, WIMI will follow the pace of 5G development, continue to explore more application scenarios brought about by the development of real-time holographic technology, promote breakthroughs in core technologies in the information field, and enhance the competitiveness of China's communications industry in the global market.

