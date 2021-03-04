New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030354/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market looks promising with opportunities in graphics, high performance computing, networking, and data center applications. The global HMC and HBM market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2026 and with a CAGR of 30% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memories in various applications, growth in artificial intelligence, and miniaturization of electronic devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of advanced technology with new packaging options and increasing demand for HBM for enhancing virtual reality and augmented reality experience. Micron Technology (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and SK Hynix (South Korea) are among the major HMC and HBM manufacturers.



Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) are used in a wide range of applications. The analyst forecasts that HBM will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Central Processing Unit (CPU) in the high performance computing market.



High performance computing will remain the largest application segment during the forecast period due to growing adoption of artificial intelligence in retail, manufacturing, transportation, financial institution, and healthcare sectors.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value during the forecast period due to growth in enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors and increasing number of data centers and servers.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global HMC and HBM market by memory type, application, device type, and region are as follows:



By Memory Type [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:



HMC (Hybrid Memory Cube)HBM (High Bandwidth Memory)

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

GraphicsHigh Performance ComputingNetworking Data Centers and Others



By Device Type [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

CPUGPUFPGAAPUASIC and Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

Features of HMC and HBM Market

Market Size Estimates: HMC and HBM market size estimation in terms of value ($M)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by memory type, application, and device typeRegional Analysis: HMC and HBM market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, memory types, device types, and regions for HMC and HBM market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the HMC and HBM market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global HMC and HBM market by memory type (hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory), application (graphics, high performance computing, networking, and data centers and others), device type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, APU, and ASIC and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the HMC and HBM market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the HMC and HBM market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this HMC and HBM market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the HMC and HBM market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the HMC and HBM market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the HMC and HBM market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the HMC and HBM market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the HMC and HBM market?

