Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS March 4, 2021 at 15:30 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Järveläinen
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Järveläinen, Vesa
Position: Other senior manager
____________________________________________
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210304092217_7
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-02
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For more information:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 50 434 2516
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com in short
Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.
