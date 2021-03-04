LONDON, Ontario, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is taking a bite out of the cannabis edible market with the launch of Wana Quick gummies (“Wana Quick”).



Produced in Canada by the same team that launched Wana Sour Gummies, the best-selling edible in the country, Indiva is now poised to launch three new Wana Quick flavours nationally in March 2021. The product will be available in Orchard Peach sativa, Pineapple Coconut indica and Strawberry Lime 1:1 hybrid. All Wana Quick gummies contain 10 mg of THC per package and are enhanced with over 30 terpenes to create an entourage effect for a greater experience.

Wana Quick gummies are made with pectin, not gelatin, which not only gives the gummies a great texture, but also makes them vegan and gluten-free. All gummies are handcrafted using a recipe intended to reduce melting.

“We couldn’t be more excited to present our new, terpene-enhanced cannabis gummies with all the great taste that Canadians have come to expect from Wana. Indiva has become synonymous with innovation, and Wana Quick gummies are a revolutionary product that really delivers,” said Leah Thiel, Marketing Director, Indiva.

Wana Quick uses a technology called Azuca TiME Infusion™, a patent-pending culinary innovation.

“We’re proud of the positive response we’ve received to Wana Sour Gummies across Canada and look forward to continuing to bring new and innovative products into the space,” added Thiel. “By putting Canadians’ desires first, we’re finding new ways to surprise and delight consumers with extraordinary cannabis experiences.”

The launch of Wana Quick comes on the heels of Wana Sour Gummies’ recognition from budtenders, receiving kind Magazine’s kind Award for 2020 Best Edible of the Year.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Ruby® Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram, Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products .

ABOUT WANA BRANDS

Included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list at #2,074 and boasting a three-year growth rate of 203% , Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in North America. Wana™ leads the Canadian industry in providing a range of different options that enable customers to create the specific cannabis experience they want. Wana products offer diverse product forms, four different CBD/THC ratios as well as a variety of different dosages. The portfolio is designed so products can be used singly or in combination to address specific recreational preferences. Wana Brands is available internationally in Canada through Indiva Inc. Follow Wana™ Canada on Instagram .

