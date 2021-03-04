New York, NY, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Online On-Demand Laundry Market By Type (Laundry, Dryclean, and Duvet Clean) and By Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Online On-Demand Laundry Market was estimated at USD 18,700 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 128,500 Million by 2026. The global Online On-Demand Laundry Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% from 2019 to 2026.

The demand for online services has significantly increased in past years as these online services help in saving the time of the people. The use of online on-demand laundry services helps individuals using this service in saving their precious time and utilizing it in other important tasks rather than washing the clothes. The business process of online on-demand laundry service starts with the consumer placing the order through a website or application and selecting the desired time for picking up the clothes. When this step is done, a delivery person visits the consumer's place, picks up the clothes, counts them, and takes them to the laundry in a special container. Then the trained staff washed, dries, and irons the clothes which are then delivered back to the consumer at the selected time.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Online On-Demand Laundry Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Online On-Demand Laundry Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Online On-Demand Laundry Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Online On-Demand Laundry Market?

In the current scenario, the prevalence of smartphones is growing, allowing customers to access a range of on-demand online services. With an increasing number of smartphone sales every year, it is clear that consumer behavior towards e-commerce is shifting and the retail sector is witnessing this dramatic shift in particular. Most customers rely on smartphones and their apps to make use of their services. Moreover, as the use of the internet is growing across the globe, the retail sector, such as on-demand services, online shopping, and others, is combating rapid development and growth. Customers want the privilege to buy a product or use a service while they're on the go from a smartphone. However, the shortage of skilled labor in this sector is hampering the growth of the market. Even after mobile applications have been implemented, the reliance on manual labor in the laundry industry can not be removed as the companies often miscalculate the hiring cost and retaining the workforce which eventually results in wastage of training and development provided by the organization. Still, with the help of digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms, various service providers are using a social media platform to support their operations. This is part of their marketing strategy to increase service awareness. In addition, many companies follow approaches such as promotional incentives (first-order discounts) and the affiliate/referral model (referral vouchers) for attracting customers in using their services.

The major key players in the Online On-Demand Laundry market are as follows :

Cleanly

Delivery.com

DRYV

Edaixi

FlyCleaners

I Hate Ironing

Laundryapp Ltd

PML Solutions Pvt Ltd

Rinse, Inc

Laundrywala

Mulberrys Garment Care

Odtap

Laundryheap Ltd

Tide Spin

Washmen

Wassup On Demand

On the basis of type, the market for online on-demand laundry service is bifurcated into the laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean. The laundry service is expected to dominate the market owing to its multiple benefits like inexpensive services, efficiency in cleaning the clothes and removing the dirt and stains, easily accessible and convenient process. On the basis of application analysis, the market for online on-demand laundry services is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market as it allows to select of a convenient time for pick up and delivery of clothes and also provides flexible billing options for its users.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Online On-Demand Laundry sector. Key strategic developments in the Online On-Demand Laundry market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Online On-Demand Laundry market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The provision of online laundry services has become a phenomenon in developed countries. This is due to the benefits and advantages provided by online laundry service providers. Most of the online laundry services provided by businesses provide their customers with free pick-and-drop services. This in effect not only saves the customer's time but also saves the additional cost of pick-up and drop-off. It, therefore, proves to be a time-saving and cost-effective option for the consumer to make use of online laundry services. In addition, the availability of such facilities not only saves the strain of running a washing machine but also reduces human effort.

The Online On-Demand Laundry market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Online On-Demand Laundry industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Online On-Demand Laundry industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Online On-Demand Laundry industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The Online On-Demand Laundry market is segmented based on Type and Application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into Laundry, Dry Clean, and Duvert Clean. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Residential and Commercial.

The region of North America is expected to dominate the market because of the growing population of health-conscious consumers. The shift in the trend towards the fragrance lifestyle among consumers, especially in developed countries, has boosted the demand for cleaning products.

Browse the full “Online On-Demand Laundry Market By Type (Laundry, Dryclean, and Duvet Clean) and By Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-on-demand-laundry-market-by-type-laundry-978

This report segments the Online On-Demand Laundry market as follows:

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Laundry

Dry Clean

Duvet Clean

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the views expressed by our primary respondents, the Online On-Demand Laundry market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 38%.

Through the primary analysis, it was established that the Online On-Demand Laundry market was expected to grow at around USD 18,700 Million in 2019.

The “Laundry” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was among the leading revenue generator in 2019.

The “Residential” category, on the basis of application segmentation, was among the highest revenue generator in the year 2019.

