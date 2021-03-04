New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENA Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030351/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pulmonology, aliment, anti-inflammatory therapeutic areas. The Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to reach $5.2 billion and grow with a CAGR of 6%- 8% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are rise in growth of pharmaceutical production and research and development of new drugs.



Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increase in adoption of advance technologies in API manufacturing, increasing demand for high potency APIs, and increasing adoption of binder for development of peroxide sensitive APIs.



The study includes trends and forecast for the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market by synthesis type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, product form, molecule type, and drug type as follows:



By Synthesis Type [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

Synthetic ChemicalBiotech and BiologicsPlant ExtractsFermentationOthers



By Manufacturer Type [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

Captive APIsMerchant APIs



By Therapeutic Area [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

CardiologyOncologyNeurologyOphthalmologyOrthopedicsPulmonologyAlimentAnti-InflammatoryOthers



By Product Form [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

Liquid API Powder API



By Molecule Type [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

Large MoleculeSmall Molecule



By Drug Type [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

Branded

GenericOver-the-Counter

Some of the active pharmaceutical ingredient companies profiled in this report include Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical, GSK, Sun Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Aurobindo, Merck& Co., BASF, Julphar, and AbbVie.



The analyst forecasts that synthetic chemical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to continuous research and development activities and growing demand of synthetic chemical APIs in therapeutic areas.



Within this market, cardiology will remain the largest therapeutic area segment over the forecast period due to increasing cardiovascular diseases and increase in geriatric population.



Features of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient Market



Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market size by various segments, such as synthesis type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, product form, molecular type, and drug type in terms of value.

Country Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market breakdown by the Saudi Arabia.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different synthesis type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, product form, molecular type, and drug type for the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market by synthesis type (synthetic chemical, biotech and biologics, plant extracts, fermentation, and others), manufacturer type (captive apis and merchant apis), therapeutic area (cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pulmonology, aliment, anti-inflammatory, and others ), product form (liquid api and powder api), molecule type (large molecule and small molecule), and drug type (branded, generic, and over-the-counter)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

