The future of the PA66 market looks promising with opportunities in the textile & industrial, automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and industries. The Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $16.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1%-3% from 2019-25. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for automotive plastics and growth in various end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of bio based polyamide with temperature resistance properties and increasing usage in lightweight automotive applications.



The study includes trends and forecast for the Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market by end use type, as follows:



By End Use [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

AutomotiveElectrical and ElectronicsConsumer GoodsPackagingTextile and IndustrialOthers



Some of the PA66 companies profiled in this report include Invista, BASF SE, DuPont, Radici Group, SABIC, DOMO Chemicals, and DSM.



The analyst forecasts that textile and industrial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period to the increasing demand of nylon fiber and high demand of technical textile in medical and healthcare sector.



Features of the Middle Eastern and North African PA66 Market



Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market size by various segments, such as automotive, electricals and electronics, consumer goods, packaging, textile and industrial, and others in terms of value.

Country Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market breakdown by the Saudi Arabia.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application type, for the Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market by end use (automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, packaging, textile and industrial, and others)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African PA66market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African PA66 market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this PA66 market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this PA66 market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this PA66 market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this PA66 market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this PA66 market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Middle Eastern and North African PA6market?

