PARIS and BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl, the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner “Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications” report.1 Published by the world’s leading research and advisory company, the guide states that, “Marketplace operation applications (MOAs) provide the technology to enable enterprise marketplaces by allowing marketplace operators to manage seller onboarding, product catalogs, order routing and management, and seller compliance with marketplace policies.”



Over 300 leading companies work with Mirakl to launch and scale their enterprise marketplaces, making Mirakl the world’s most widely adopted enterprise marketplace vendor. Currently experiencing tremendous growth globally with a wide geographic commercial presence, top-tier enterprise client base, and robust and growing set of capabilities, Mirakl recently announced 110% increase in gross merchandise value and over $3.1 billion transacted on the company’s B2B and B2C Marketplace Platforms in 2020. Additionally, the World Economic Forum in 2020 named Mirakl as a Technology Pioneer for the company’s “contributions to the digitization of businesses as they prepare to survive and thrive through the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

“We believe the release of Gartner’s first Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications validates the growing importance of marketplace platforms as businesses work to navigate their digital transformations,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “We are committed to supporting our 300+ industry leading customers including ABB, Airbus Helicopters, Best Buy Canada, and Kroger by continuing to offer the world’s most secure, reliable and advanced enterprise marketplace platform,” added Nussenbaum.

According to Gartner, “By 2023, 30 percent of enterprise marketplaces will transition into a majority third-party seller model for better profitability.” The report also notes the impact of COVID-19 on the growth of the market for marketplace operations applications: “The enterprise marketplace business model was growing in popularity even prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and growth continued in 2020 as many companies increased their investment in digital commerce technologies. For many Gartner clients, adopting a marketplace model was initially on their roadmap for 2021 or beyond, but they pulled those plans forward in 2020 when their existing business models were disrupted due to COVID-19.”

Gartner clients can download the full “Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications” report on the Gartner website, www.gartner.com .

1 Gartner, “Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications,” Jason Daigler, Sandy Shen, 22 February 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

