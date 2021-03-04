Dallas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to celebrate 80 years of serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue. with the launch of its limited-edition Black and White Tribute Cup featuring historic throwback images!

From March 1-April 30, guests can visit any Dickey’s location and collect the limited-edition cup. A portion of the proceeds from each cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides financial opportunities, safety equipment and overall support for first responders. To date, The Dickey Foundation has donated over $200,000 to local first responders.

“Dickey’s is a family-owned American success story, which is part of what makes this cup so special,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “These cups show family quotes and highlights of events that helped make Dickey’s what it is today. We couldn’t be more excited to launch these nostalgic cups as we continue to raise funds for those who serve and protect our communities.”

Prior to the launch of the Black and White Tribute Cup, Dickey’s transformed its iconic Big Yellow Cup into the Golden 80th Anniversary Big Yellow Cup Edition. Dickey’s will continue to release four more commemorative, limited-edition cups totaling six throughout the year to celebrate its 80th anniversary. All of the limited-edition cups will support The Dickey Foundation.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.





About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Lauren Lumbley Dickey's Barbecue Pit 2145586730 publicrelations@dickeys.com