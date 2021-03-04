MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the GLIO Transportation Panel on March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



“Railroads are a critical component of essential infrastructure. We are delighted that GLIO’s transportation panel features JJ Ruest of CN to share his views on the future of the industry and how CN’s plans will play an important role in benefitting the North American economy in years to come.”

Fraser Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of GLIO



CN will provide a live audio webcast of the event remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts: