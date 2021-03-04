MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces the results of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on March 3, 2021 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, all five director nominees listed in the Company's information circular, dated February 1, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company.
|Director
|Numbers of Votes Cast
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|Peter J. Cashin
|For:
Against/Withheld:
|41,271,351
609,030
|98.55%
1.45%
|Donald S. Bubar
|For:
Against/Withheld:
|41,840,381
40,000
|99.90%
0.10%
|Siri C. Genik
|For:
Against/Withheld:
|41,840,381
40,000
|99.9%
0.10%
|Steven Brunelle
|For:
Against/Withheld:
|39,885,141
1,995,240
|95.24%
4.76%
|Philippe Cloutier
|For:
Against/Withheld:
|41,763,881
116,500
|99.72%
0.28%
In addition, at the Meeting shareholders approved the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as auditors of the Company, Computershare Investor Services Inc acted as the Scrutineer of the meeting, approved the Company's Annual Financial Statements and gave approval of Imperial’s Stock Option Plan.
Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following persons as officers of the Company:
ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.
Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its technology metals opportunities in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.
For further information please contact:
|Peter J. Cashin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571
Email: info@imperialmgp.com
|CHF Capital Markets
Iryna Zheliasko, Manager-Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x229
Email: iryna@chfir.com
Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group
Imperial Mining Group Ltd.
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
imperial logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: