PLANO, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack platform disrupting traditional snacking categories, today announced that the Company will participate in four investor conferences in March.



On March 11, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the D.A. Davidson & Co. 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference.





On March 12, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrial, & TMT Investor Conference.





On March 15-17, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference. The Company will also participate on the Healthy Foods Panel beginning at 12:30 PM ET on March 15, 2021. Please visit www.stryve.com under “Investors” to access a weblink for the panel.





On March 26, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Restaurant, Food Retail, & Broadlines Access Day.



Please reach out to the appropriate salesperson at organizers of these conferences to schedule an investor meeting.

Business Combination Agreement with Andina Acquisition Corp. III

On January 28, 2021, Stryve and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: “ANDA”) (“Andina”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, executed a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination Agreement”) that would result in Stryve becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Stryve Foods, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SNAX.

The transaction implies a post-money enterprise valuation for the combined company of approximately $170 million at closing, or 3.7x/1.8x projected 2021/2022 estimated revenue. It is anticipated that the combined company will have $58 million of net cash proceeds assuming no redemptions by the shareholders of Andina in connection with the Business Combination. As part of the transaction, Andina and Stryve raised over $50 million of fully committed capital.

The Company and Andina previously hosted a joint webcast to discuss their proposed transaction. Interested parties may listen to the webcast and view the investor presentation with more detailed information regarding the proposed transaction at www.stryve.com under “Investors” or at www.andinaacquisition.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Stryve Foods, LLC

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking platform with a mission to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives. The Company is focused on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated healthy snacks that disrupt traditional snacking categories.

Stryve is currently building a tribe of early adopters consisting of healthy snack seekers, many of whom are new to the meat snack category. Stryve Beef Biltong is a delicious, good-for-you snack made from 100% American beef – high in protein with 0g sugar and made from nothing artificial. Founded by fitness and nutrition enthusiasts, Stryve Biltong is on a mission to help America snack better. Biltong is a process for air-drying meat that originated centuries ago in South Africa and actually boasts more protein in every bite than traditional jerky. It is made simply –with beef, vinegar and spices – and served in slices, sticks or slabs. Stryve Beef Biltong comes in a variety of delicious flavors, including Original, Cajun, Hickory, Mesquite BBQ, Teriyaki, Zesty Garlic, Hatch Green Chile, and Spicy Peri. Stryve is available on https://stryve.com/, Amazon and over 17,000 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) is a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For information about Andina, please visit http://www.andinaacquisition.com/

