TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada continues to shatter sales records as it records its first month of record breaking sales this year. Fresh off the heels of numerous best ever sales months in 2020, the brand recorded 4,650 units sold in February with Seltos leading sales, followed by Sportage and the first full month of retail deliveries of the boldly reimagined Sorento.



“Kia is definitely off to a solid start this year,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “In spite of lockdowns in February, our strong product line up has outperformed in the 2nd month of the year. And with the Kia Carnival, our Life Utility Vehicle set to arrive in dealerships in the coming weeks, we look forward to seeing the momentum continue.”

The brand is seeing accolades pour in with J.D. Power having named Kia the number one mass market brand in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study in addition to three Autotrader.ca awards as well as two AJAC category winners for the first ever Kia K5 sedan in the Best Large Car category and Best Large Utility for the 2nd year in a row for the award-winning Kia Telluride.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold over a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Seltos, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the all-new K5 sedan and Carnival to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

