VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide drill plans for 2021 at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.
Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold states: “Having closed the previously announced $15 million bought deal financing, plus having qualified for an additional $2 million Mining Exploration Tax Credit (METC1), the Company is fully funded for 2021 and well into the 2022 season. Objectives for 2021 are to find more gold-silver zones on the Shovelnose property, complete a maiden resource at the South Zone, and extend the high-grade mineralization at the newly discovered FMN and Franz Zones.” Thomas goes on to add, “With the financing now complete we’ve requested the assay lab to release all finalized assays. We will release assays once received and interpreted.”
Plans for 2021:
|(1)
|Westhaven benefits from the British Columbia Mining Exploration Tax Credit (METC), which is a permanent incentive to support investment in mining. The METC is a refundable British Columbia income tax credit for eligible individuals and corporations conducting grassroots mineral exploration in British Columbia and is worth 30 per cent of qualified mining exploration expenditures. Given Westhaven’s 2020 qualifying exploration expenditures, the Company has qualified and will file for a METC of $2,079,000 in 2021.
Qualified Person Statement
Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.
