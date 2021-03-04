Dumont Location to be the First Pure Harvest Branded Colorado Dispensary



Denver, CO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries (“Pure Harvest”), is excited to announce the rebranding of its dispensary facility located in Dumont, Colorado. The dispensary will now be called Pure Harvest Colorado – Dumont and is the Company’s first dispensary in the state.

Pure Harvest acquired the dispensary, formerly known as Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products (“SKM”), in August 2020 and has spent the previous six months improving the dispensary’s operations and preparing to launch Pure Harvest Colorado – Dumont as the first dispensary in the state under the Pure Harvest Colorado brand. In recognition of the history behind SKM, Pure Harvest is planning to reintroduce Sofa King Medicinal as a consumer products brand by the end of Q1 2021.

The newly rebranded dispensary will serve as the blueprint for future Pure Harvest dispensaries in Colorado and nationwide. Additional information about Pure Harvest Colorado – Dumont can be found at the Company’s website, www.pureharvestcolorado.com.

See the changes at https://www.pureharvestcolorado.com/photo-gallery/

“After months of fine tuning and constantly improving our dispensary experience in Dumont we are finally ready to unveil Pure Harvest Colorado as the future of Pure Harvest’s retail operations,” said Matt Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest. “We believe that we have developed a phenomenal customer experience at our dispensary and our sales over the past several months certainly seem to bear that out.”

“It’s been an exciting and rewarding endeavor, taking the best practices developed during the many years of operating as SKM and combining them with the attention to detail and commitment to quality that is representative of Pure Harvest. In addition to being one of the only solar powered dispensaries in the world, we have aimed to create an exceptional customer experience that can be replicated throughout the State of Colorado and beyond,” said Neale Gibbons, CEO of Pure Harvest Colorado, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pure Harvest. “With everything that we have built and developed, we are ready to take the model we’ve created and open Pure Harvest branded dispensaries across the State and nation. This is where the fun begins!”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

Company Contact:

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.

Sherry Andersen, Corporate Communications

sherry@pureharvestgroup.com

www.pureharvestgroup.com