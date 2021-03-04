FREMONT, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today announced the launch of two new product lines to help creators personalize their home studios and streaming setups – Elgato Light Strip and Elgato Wave Panels.

Elgato Light Strip offers convenient app-controlled ambient lighting with RGBWW LEDs capable of displaying 16 million colors, with a wide brightness and color temperature range to create the perfect look for your setup. Elgato Wave Panels feature two-layer foam construction to reduce room echo and reverberation, easily mounting to your wall in modular hexagonal panels. Whether it’s lighting up your stream or improving room acoustics, Elgato Light Strip and Elgato Wave Panels provide new ways to make your space, and your content, your own.

Elgato Light Strip shines with 108 total RGBWW LEDs, including dedicated warm and cold white LEDs to deliver a wider color and temperature range than RGB or RGBW LEDs. With a thin profile that’s flexible for bending and strong tesa® adhesive backing that adheres to most surfaces, it’s easy to fit Elgato Light Strip into your existing workspace or studio. Fully dimmable and capable of outputting up to 2,000 lumens in color temperatures from 3,500-6,500K, Light Strip can be controlled via a free companion app for Mac, Windows, iPhone, and Android. Like most Elgato products, deep integration with Elgato Stream Deck enables instant lighting control and advanced audio-visual automation at the tap of a key.

Elgato Wave Panels optimize the audio quality of live broadcasts and recordings while enhancing room aesthetics. Dual density foam construction helps reduce echo and reverberation for an excellent broadcast and listening experience. A hexagonal profile and proprietary EasyClick Frames allow Wave Panels to be easily connected together to create unique constellations, while the included tesa® adhesive strips and optional screws plus wall anchors permit easy mounting, removal, and relocation. Available in multiple colors that can be mixed and matched to further personalize your setup, Wave Panels enable you to fine-tune your space for a more professional sound and feel.

With the release of both Elgato Light Strip and Wave Panels, content creators now have more options available to customize and set their studio apart from the rest.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

Elgato Light Strip and Elgato Wave Panels are available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Elgato Light Strip and Elgato Wave Panels are backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR & Elgato worldwide customer service and technical support network.



For up-to-date pricing of Elgato Light Strip and Elgato Wave Panels, please refer to the Elgato website or contact your local CORSAIR/Elgato sales or PR representative.

About CORSAIR & Elgato

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

