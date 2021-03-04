BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights from 4Q20:

  • 4Q20 GAAP EPS of $0.02, compared with GAAP EPS of $(0.15) in 4Q19

Financial Highlights from FY 2020 (all comparisons are with IMAC for the year ended December 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated):

  • Cash as of December 31, 2020 was $2.6 million, compared with $0.4 million as of December 31, 2019
  • Total net patient revenue was $12.8 million, compared with $15.1 million, a decline of 15%
  • Net loss was $5.0 million or $0.45 per share, compared with a net loss of $6.5 million or $0.84 per share
  • Billable visits to IMAC clinics declined 9% from 137,320 in 2019 to 125,633 in 2020

Corporate Highlights in Q4 2020 and Year To Date:

  • Announced formation of The Back Space, a wholly owned subsidiary operating retail healthcare centers, and partnered with a Fortune 500 company. The Back Space specializes in chiropractic and spinal care services inside the partner’s locations.
  • Expanded Florida presence with acquisitions of Willmitch Chiropractic and Synergy Healthcare in Tampa and Orlando, respectively
  • Reached 1,000 members in its subscription-based wellness maintenance programs just one year after introducing them in January 2020
  • Announced regenerative medicine service expansion to include treatment of chronic wounds through cell-based amniotic-infused mesh applications in its IMAC Regeneration Centers
  • Following FDA authorization, initiated Phase 1 clinical study of umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s Disease and completed first of three patient cohorts
  • Maurice “Mo” Evans, Michael Pruitt and Cary Sucoff joined IMAC’s board of directors

“The first half of 2020 was difficult for IMAC to navigate and our team struggled through challenges we may never experience again. The adversity was tackled as a cohesive management team, strengthening our operations to deliver on the business plan entering 2021. As a result, we completed 2020 with a cash position 600% greater than 2019, and accounts payable and accrued expenses 42% less than 2019. Additionally, we were able to consolidate debt at lower interest rates and maintain a clean equity table for our shareholders while experiencing a downturn in revenues and traffic,” commented Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Our development initiatives continued despite economic headwinds allowing us to introduce new service lines (telemedicine and fall prevention), expand our payor network (US Department of Labor and self-insured employers), and grow our service footprint including our first Florida location. We believe the greatest achievement for IMAC value creation in 2020 came with the culmination of nearly three years of work which resulted in FDA authorization for our Investigational New Drug application and subsequent Phase 1 clinical trial dosing.

“Already in 2021, we have completed our first of three clinical trial cohorts and expect to complete all dosing of trial participants this year. We have also completed acquisitions of two central Florida clinics to expand the IMAC Regeneration Centers in high demand areas. Finally, we are very excited about our upcoming launch of IMAC’s newest flagship brand, The Back Space, which will provide in-store spinal health and chiropractic care in retail healthcare centers in collaboration with our Fortune 500 partner. Our newly announced partnership will open retail locations serving an underserved population in a growing market as we launch our test market in the coming months. We have come a long way in the two years since our initial public offering and look forward to providing updates on our progress.”

Results of Operations for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net patient revenue declined 15% from $15.1 million in 2019 to $12.8 million in 2020, primarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak that negatively affected patient volumes in the second, third, and fourth quarters. The decrease in operating expenses from $21.3 million in 2019 to $19.3 million in 2020 was driven primarily by a decline in direct patient expenses, advertising and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses. An increase in operating loss to $6.5 million in 2020 versus a loss of $6.2 million in 2019 was driven by the decline in total revenue partially offset by the decline in total operating expenses. Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings improved to $5.0 million in 2020 from $6.5 million in 2019 primarily due to a gain on the extinguishment of debt.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, compared with approximately $0.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

Financial Tables Follow

IMAC Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31, 2020 and 2019

  2020  2019 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $2,623,952  $373,689 
Accounts receivable, net  1,513,683   1,258,325 
Deferred compensation, current portion  309,375   312,258 
Other assets  310,359   633,303 
Total current assets  4,757,369   2,577,575 
         
Property and equipment, net  1,777,042   3,692,009 
         
Other assets:        
Goodwill  2,040,696   2,040,696 
Intangible assets, net  6,611,551   7,169,072 
Deferred equity costs  -   170,274 
Deferred compensation, net of current portion  354,906   549,563 
Security deposits  388,074   499,488 
Right of use asset  3,816,035   3,719,401 
Total other assets  13,211,595   14,148,494 
         
Total assets $19,746,006  $20,418,078 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $1,692,283  $2,909,666 
Patient deposits  295,071   189,691 
Notes payable, current portion  2,527,324   1,422,554 
Finance lease obligation, net of current portion  18,242   17,473 
Lines of credit  -   79,961 
Liability to issue common stock, current portion  339,375   421,044 
Operating lease liability, current portion  1,078,107   1,025,247 
Total current liabilities  5,950,402   6,065,636 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Notes payable, net of current portion  1,958,883   2,109,065 
Finance lease obligation, net of current portion  48,323   66,565 
Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion  468,760   578,866 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  3,506,484   3,660,654 
         
Total liabilities  11,932,852   12,480,786 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019  -   - 
Common stock; $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized; 12,839,972 and 8,913,258 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 12,747,055 and 8,913,258 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.  12,834   8,907 
Additional paid-in capital  25,465,007   20,050,634 
Accumulated deficit  (15,045,783)  (10,042,050)
Non-controlling interest  (2,618,904)  (2,080,199)
Total stockholders’ equity  7,813,154   7,937,292 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $19,746,006  $20,418,078 

IMAC Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

  2020  2019 
       
Total patient revenue, net $12,822,711   $15,100,708 
         
Management fees  12,487   25,318 
Total revenue  12,835,198   15,126,026 
         
Operating expenses:        
Patient expenses  1,623,999   2,540,323 
Salaries and benefits  10,495,284   10,523,409 
Share-based compensation  392,050   392,217 
Advertising and marketing  933,338   1,238,352 
Grant funds  (415,978)  - 
General and administrative  4,566,554   5,064,437 
Depreciation and amortization  1,722,465   1,552,919 
Total operating expenses  19,307,712   21,311,657 
         
Operating loss  (6,472,514)  (6,185,631)
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest income  6,073   7,794 
Other income (expense)  6   (16,132
Beneficial conversion interest expense  -   (639,159
Gain on extinguishment of debt  1,550,843   - 
Gain (loss) on sale of assets  (63,779  140,074 
Interest expense  (563,067)  (258,535)
Total other income (expenses)  930,076   (765,958)
         
Net loss before income taxes  (5,542,438)  (6,951,589)
         
Income taxes  -   - 
         
Net loss  (5,542,438)  (6,951,589)
         
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest  538,705   454,359 
         
Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $(5,003,733) $(6,497,230)
         
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted $(0.45) $(0.84)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted  11,050,144   7,753,642 

IMAC Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

  Year Ended December 31, 
  2020 2019 
     
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(5,542,438$(6,951,589)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  1,722,465  1,552,919 
Beneficial conversion interest expense  -  639,159 
Share based compensation  392,050  392,217 
Loss on disposition of assets  (63,779)   
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (1,550,843 )   
Amortization of debt  237,143    
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:      
Accounts receivable, net  (234,518 (412,805)
Other assets  162,891  (271,654)
Security deposits  111,081  (111,400)
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (1,460,376  1,359,099 
Patient deposits  105,380  (264,689)
Net cash used in operating activities  (5,993,386 (4,068,743)
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment  (125,987 (1,200,216)
Purchase of license fee  (243,750 - 
Acquisition of Florida  (200,000 - 
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  -  147,096 
Net cash used in investing activities  (569,737 (1,053,120)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of related fees  -  3,839,482 
Proceeds from warrants exercised  -  357,345 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  5,181,855  1,311,697 
Proceeds from notes payable  5,391,520  212,800 
Payments on notes payable  (1,505,055 (123,348)
Payments of debt issuance costs  (157,500 - 
Proceeds from line of credit  -  20,000 
Payments on line of credit  (79,961 (300,000)
Payments on finance lease obligation  (17,473 (16,740)
Net cash provided by financing activities  8,813,386  5,301,236 
       
Net increase in cash  2,250,263  179,373 
       
Cash, beginning of period  373,689  194,316 
       
Cash, end of period $2,623,952 $373,689 
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Interest paid $63,152 $97,147 
Taxes paid $- $18,533 
Non Cash Financing and Investing:      
Business acquisition via stock issuance $- $3,771,978 
Debt discount notes payable $305,000 $- 
Debt payments by sale of property and equipment $1,232,500 $- 
Gain on extinguishment of debt $1,700,603 $- 