BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Financial Highlights from 4Q20:

4Q20 GAAP EPS of $0.02, compared with GAAP EPS of $(0.15) in 4Q19

Financial Highlights from FY 2020 (all comparisons are with IMAC for the year ended December 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated):

Cash as of December 31, 2020 was $2.6 million, compared with $0.4 million as of December 31, 2019

Total net patient revenue was $12.8 million, compared with $15.1 million, a decline of 15%

Net loss was $5.0 million or $0.45 per share, compared with a net loss of $6.5 million or $0.84 per share

Billable visits to IMAC clinics declined 9% from 137,320 in 2019 to 125,633 in 2020

Corporate Highlights in Q4 2020 and Year To Date:

Announced formation of The Back Space, a wholly owned subsidiary operating retail healthcare centers, and partnered with a Fortune 500 company. The Back Space specializes in chiropractic and spinal care services inside the partner’s locations.

Expanded Florida presence with acquisitions of Willmitch Chiropractic and Synergy Healthcare in Tampa and Orlando, respectively

Reached 1,000 members in its subscription-based wellness maintenance programs just one year after introducing them in January 2020

Announced regenerative medicine service expansion to include treatment of chronic wounds through cell-based amniotic-infused mesh applications in its IMAC Regeneration Centers

Following FDA authorization, initiated Phase 1 clinical study of umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s Disease and completed first of three patient cohorts

Maurice “Mo” Evans, Michael Pruitt and Cary Sucoff joined IMAC’s board of directors

“The first half of 2020 was difficult for IMAC to navigate and our team struggled through challenges we may never experience again. The adversity was tackled as a cohesive management team, strengthening our operations to deliver on the business plan entering 2021. As a result, we completed 2020 with a cash position 600% greater than 2019, and accounts payable and accrued expenses 42% less than 2019. Additionally, we were able to consolidate debt at lower interest rates and maintain a clean equity table for our shareholders while experiencing a downturn in revenues and traffic,” commented Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer.



“Our development initiatives continued despite economic headwinds allowing us to introduce new service lines (telemedicine and fall prevention), expand our payor network (US Department of Labor and self-insured employers), and grow our service footprint including our first Florida location. We believe the greatest achievement for IMAC value creation in 2020 came with the culmination of nearly three years of work which resulted in FDA authorization for our Investigational New Drug application and subsequent Phase 1 clinical trial dosing.

“Already in 2021, we have completed our first of three clinical trial cohorts and expect to complete all dosing of trial participants this year. We have also completed acquisitions of two central Florida clinics to expand the IMAC Regeneration Centers in high demand areas. Finally, we are very excited about our upcoming launch of IMAC’s newest flagship brand, The Back Space, which will provide in-store spinal health and chiropractic care in retail healthcare centers in collaboration with our Fortune 500 partner. Our newly announced partnership will open retail locations serving an underserved population in a growing market as we launch our test market in the coming months. We have come a long way in the two years since our initial public offering and look forward to providing updates on our progress.”

Results of Operations for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net patient revenue declined 15% from $15.1 million in 2019 to $12.8 million in 2020, primarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak that negatively affected patient volumes in the second, third, and fourth quarters. The decrease in operating expenses from $21.3 million in 2019 to $19.3 million in 2020 was driven primarily by a decline in direct patient expenses, advertising and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses. An increase in operating loss to $6.5 million in 2020 versus a loss of $6.2 million in 2019 was driven by the decline in total revenue partially offset by the decline in total operating expenses. Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings improved to $5.0 million in 2020 from $6.5 million in 2019 primarily due to a gain on the extinguishment of debt.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, compared with approximately $0.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

Financial Tables Follow

IMAC Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 2,623,952 $ 373,689 Accounts receivable, net 1,513,683 1,258,325 Deferred compensation, current portion 309,375 312,258 Other assets 310,359 633,303 Total current assets 4,757,369 2,577,575 Property and equipment, net 1,777,042 3,692,009 Other assets: Goodwill 2,040,696 2,040,696 Intangible assets, net 6,611,551 7,169,072 Deferred equity costs - 170,274 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 354,906 549,563 Security deposits 388,074 499,488 Right of use asset 3,816,035 3,719,401 Total other assets 13,211,595 14,148,494 Total assets $ 19,746,006 $ 20,418,078 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,692,283 $ 2,909,666 Patient deposits 295,071 189,691 Notes payable, current portion 2,527,324 1,422,554 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 18,242 17,473 Lines of credit - 79,961 Liability to issue common stock, current portion 339,375 421,044 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,078,107 1,025,247 Total current liabilities 5,950,402 6,065,636 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net of current portion 1,958,883 2,109,065 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 48,323 66,565 Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion 468,760 578,866 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,506,484 3,660,654 Total liabilities 11,932,852 12,480,786 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 - - Common stock; $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized; 12,839,972 and 8,913,258 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 12,747,055 and 8,913,258 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 12,834 8,907 Additional paid-in capital 25,465,007 20,050,634 Accumulated deficit (15,045,783 ) (10,042,050 ) Non-controlling interest (2,618,904 ) (2,080,199 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,813,154 7,937,292 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,746,006 $ 20,418,078

IMAC Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Total patient revenue, net $ 12,822,711 $ 15,100,708 Management fees 12,487 25,318 Total revenue 12,835,198 15,126,026 Operating expenses: Patient expenses 1,623,999 2,540,323 Salaries and benefits 10,495,284 10,523,409 Share-based compensation 392,050 392,217 Advertising and marketing 933,338 1,238,352 Grant funds (415,978 ) - General and administrative 4,566,554 5,064,437 Depreciation and amortization 1,722,465 1,552,919 Total operating expenses 19,307,712 21,311,657 Operating loss (6,472,514 ) (6,185,631 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 6,073 7,794 Other income (expense) 6 (16,132 ) Beneficial conversion interest expense - (639,159 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,550,843 - Gain (loss) on sale of assets (63,779 ) 140,074 Interest expense (563,067 ) (258,535 ) Total other income (expenses) 930,076 (765,958 ) Net loss before income taxes (5,542,438 ) (6,951,589 ) Income taxes - - Net loss (5,542,438 ) (6,951,589 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 538,705 454,359 Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $ (5,003,733 ) $ (6,497,230 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 11,050,144 7,753,642

IMAC Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019