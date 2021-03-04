New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GPS Tracking Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030347/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global GPS tracking device market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation and logistics, construction, oil and gas, government, and metal & mining industries. The global GPS tracking device market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market will witness recovery in 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in transportation and logistics industry and affordable price of GPS tracking devices.



CalAmp Corporation, Orbcomm Inc., Sierra Wireless, ATrack Technology, Geotab, Concox Information, Trackimo, Meitrack Group, and Ruptela UAB are among the major GPS tracking device manufacturers.



GPS tracking device



GPS tracking device



The study includes trends and forecast for the global GPS tracking device market by device type, deployment type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Transportation and LogisticsConstructionOil and GasMetal and Mining

GovernmentOthers



By Device Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Standalone TrackersOBD DevicesAdvanced Trackers



By Deployment [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Commercial VehiclesCargo and ContainersOthers



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyItalyAsia PacificJapanChinaIndiaThe Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that commercial vehicles will remain the largest deployment type. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing uses of GPS tracking devices in transportation and logistic end use industry and rise in adoption of intelligent transport systems.



Within the GPS tracking device market, standalone tracker will remain the largest device type segment. The advanced tracker segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced GPS vehicle tracking systems and growth in commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks, and heavy vehicles.



North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for rise in adoption of intelligent transport systems. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing vehicle production, modern technology in GPS tracker, and high return on investment.



Features of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market

Market Size Estimates: Global GPS tracking device market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (million units) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Global GPS tracking device market size by various segments, such as end use industry, device type, and deployment type.

Regional Analysis: Global GPS tracking device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, device types, deployment types, and regions for the GPS tracking device market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the GPS tracking device market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global GPS tracking device market by end use industry (transportation and logistics, construction, oil and gas, metal and mining, government, and others), device type (standalone trackers, OBD devices, and advanced trackers), deployment type (commercial vehicles, cargo and containers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the GPS tracking device market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity did occur in the last five years in the GPS tracking device market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030347/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001