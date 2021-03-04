New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030346/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the medical equipment maintenance market looks promising with opportunities in the public and private hospitals. The global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 outbreak. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $45.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5%-7% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in the demand of medical equipments, inceasing focus on preventive maintenance, and wide acceptance of refurbished medical equipments.



Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emergence of ISOs and advancement in imaging equipment technologies.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the medical equipment maintenance market by device, service, service provider, end user, and region as follows:



By Device [Value ($ Million) from 2014 – 2025]:

Imaging EquipmentAdvanced Imaging ModalitiesPrimary Imaging ModalitiesEndoscopic DeviceSurgical InstrumentsElectromedical EquipmentOthers



By Service [Value ($ Million) from 2014 – 2025]:

Preventive MaintenanceCorrective MaintenanceOperational Maintenance



By Service Provider [Value ($ Million) from 2014 – 2025]:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)Multi- Vendor OEMsSingle-Vendor OEMsl,Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)In-House Maintenance



By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2014 – 2025]:

Private Sector OrganizationsPublic Sector Organizations



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEurope

GermanyItalyFranceUnited KingdomSpainAsia PacificJapanChinaIndiaThe Rest of the WorldBrazil

Some of the medical equipment maintenance companies profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Stryker, Canon, Fujifilm, Hitachi, Shimadzu, Alliance Medical Group, and Althea Group.



The analyst forecasts that the preventive maintenance market will remain the largest service type over the forecast period as regular maintenance services ensure safe, efficient, and long-lasting use of medical devices.



Within this market , maintaince services for imaging equipement is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high replacement costs and the need for ensuring maximum equipment uptime.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high adoption of advanced technology, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical device market in this region.



Features of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Market Size Estimates: Medical equipment maintenance market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Medical equipment maintenance market size by various segments, such as device, service, service provider, and end user.

Regional Analysis: Medical equipment maintenance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different device, service, service provider, end user, and regions for medical equipment maintenance market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the medical equipment maintenance.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the medical equipment maintenance market by device (imaging equipment (advanced imaging modalities and primary imaging modalities), endoscopic device, surgical instruments, electromedical equipment, and others), service (preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance), service provider (original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (multi-vendor OEMs and single-vendor OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs), and in-house maintenance), end user (public sector organizations and private sector organizations), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical equipment maintenance market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the medical equipment maintenance market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this medical equipment maintenance market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the medical equipment maintenance market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the medical equipment maintenance market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the medical equipment maintenance market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the medical equipment maintenance market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the medical equipment maintenance market?

