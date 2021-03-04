NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that in preparation for the global release of its much anticipated Microsoft Outlook integration, it will offer small businesses across the country impacted by COVID-19, free use through a specially designed beta program.



The VERB integration, developed through VERB’s long-standing partnership with Microsoft, allows the more than one-billion Outlook users worldwide the ability to create interactive video emails at the click of a button, natively in the Outlook toolbar. Users will have capabilities to add in-video “Buy-It-Now” buttons, links to schedule appointments, and even controls to download product literature and media, among many other sales energizing interactions that can be shared easily through Outlook using their existing Outlook contacts and Microsoft 365.

Businesses interested in participating in the beta program can complete the application form here. Selected companies will be able to use the groundbreaking new features in Outlook for free for an extended term beyond the beta testing period to help them recover from the economic effects of COVID. Upon the commercial release, enterprise and individual users will pay a monthly recurring fee for use of the VERB features. VERB intends to make this product integration available globally through Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace and Co-Sell program with Microsoft’s field sales.

“Those of you who have been following our progress here at VERB know that this is truly a meaningful milestone for our company and potentially, an enormous value creator,” stated VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. “Let me underscore what this means for ourselves and our shareholders. This opportunity combines the friction-free, sales-driving, ecommerce capabilities of our interactive video technology, with the total addressable market of one billion Microsoft Outlook users world-wide. Then add to that, our ability to market this through Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace, as well as their Co-Sell program with Microsoft’s field sales.”

“I am especially proud to be able to offer this amazing revenue producing tool to small businesses and entrepreneurs all over the country free of charge through our beta program, especially those that have been so badly impacted by the effects of the pandemic,” stated Cutaia. “This is just another part of VERB’s firm commitment to NASDAQ’s public company ESG initiatives. As more and more companies begin taking responsibility for our society, our country, and our planet, by adopting and executing environmental, social and governance programs, we all win together.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms. For more information, please visit www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

info@verb.tech