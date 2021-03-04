New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geomembrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030345/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global geomembrane market looks promising with opportunities in the infrastructure industry. The global geomembrane market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the market will witness recovery in 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% - 6% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of environmental protection, rising concern about water pollution levels, and the growing infrastructural activities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for geomembrane monitoring systems and the growing acceptance of leak detection systems in geomembranes.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global geomembrane market by material type, manufacturing method, application, and region as follows:



By Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meter) from 2014 to 2025]:

HDPELDPE & LLDPEPVCEPDMPPOthers



By Manufacturing Method [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meter) from 2014 to 2025]:

ExtrusionCalendaringOthers



By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meter) from 2014 to 2025]:

Waste ManagementMiningWater ManagementTunnel and Civil ConstructionOthers



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meter) from 2014 to 2025]:

North AmericaUSACanadaMexicoEurope

GermanyUnited KingdomAPACChinaJapanIndiaROWBrazil

Some of the geomemnbrane companies profiled in this report include Solmax, NAUE GmbH, Atarfil, AGRU America, Raven Industries, Plastika Kritis, and Firestone Building Products.



The analyst forecasts that HDPE geomembranes will remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due to continuing demand for relatively cheaper and more durable geomembranes.



Within this market, waste management will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period, as it helps to prevent contamination of grounds by pollutants.



North America will remain the largest region from 2020 to 2025.

I It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to strict government regulations for environment conservation and rising water infrastructure activities in the region.



Features of the Global Geomembrane Market



Market Size Estimates: Global geomembrane market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Meter) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global geomembrane market size by various segments, such as material type, manufacturing method, and application in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Global geomembrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material types, manufacturing methods, applications, and regions for the global geomembrane market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global geomembrane market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Global Aquafeed market by material type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, and others ), manufacturing method (extrusion, calendaring, and others), application (waste management, mining, water management, tunnel and civil construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global geomembrane market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global geomembrane market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this geomembrane market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the geomembrane market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the geomembrane market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the geomembrane market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the geomembrane market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global geomembrane market?



Report Scope



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 359

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Million



Regional Scope North America (USA, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany and United Kingdom), Asia (China, Japan, and India), and ROW (Brazil)

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger, Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments Material Type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, and others ), Manufacturing Method (extrusion, calendaring, and others), Application (waste management, mining, water management, tunnel and civil construction, and others)

Customization 10% Customization without Any Additional Cost

