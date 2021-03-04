NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsule8, the pioneer behind “ops-friendly” Linux security, today announced impressive 2020 growth figures and plans for internal and external expansion into fiscal year (FY) 2021.

Rounding out a banner year for the company, Capsule8 wrapped up FY 2020 with:

ARR growth of 170% year-over-year

Grew customer base by 100%

Launch of its first partner program Capitalize , focused on helping VARs, MSPs and SIs to meet the demand from their customers to give visibility and protection into their public cloud infrastructure

, focused on helping VARs, MSPs and SIs to meet the demand from their customers to give visibility and protection into their public cloud infrastructure Significantly expanded headcount, including building out of implementation and support teams to service increasing portfolio of clients

New senior-level and executive hires, including: Director of Engineering Matthew Baltrusitis, Senior Engineering Manager Nicholas TenBrink, Senior Sales Engineer Jason Madey, Enterprise Account Executive Jon Schiavone, Director of Product Marketing Anusha Parisutham, and promotion of King Krompicha to SVP of people

Driving this growth is Capsule8's unique ability to provide real-time visibility and protection for Linux systems, while addressing operational concerns around risk, performance and cost. Taking a uniquely modern approach, the Capsule8 Protect solution suite – Protect, Protect + and Complete – makes Linux production protection more accessible to the market without requiring deep in-house expertise in Linux, cloud or container threat models. Propelled forth by the pandemic and the abrupt digital transformation it caused so many businesses to quickly undertake, Capsule8 also expanded its service offerings to include both SaaS and on-premise delivery options.

“The growth of Linux environments powering commercial organizations is exploding, especially as more workloads are migrated to the cloud. Attackers are targeting Linux systems with tactics built specifically for them, presenting challenges for many businesses that have yet to fully understand or mitigate the risk,” said CEO John Viega. “I’m incredibly proud of the entire Capsule8 team for the innovations and excellent support that have helped new customers and old navigate the changing enterprise, Linux and threat landscapes.”

Expanding upon the strides taken in 2020, Capsule8 has big plans for 2021, including hosting its third annual Cloud Native Security Summit on April 14, an exclusive virtual event bringing together senior security practitioners to discuss the changing security landscape of the cloud-native world.

“Capsule8’s explosive growth over the last year is clearly impressive, and as an early investor, I’m not surprised in the slightest,” said Jay Leek, investor and managing partner at ClearSky. “The gaps in the marketplace within cloud-native security became more apparent than ever in 2020, and Capsule8’s technology is uniquely positioned to address it with deep vertical experience in Linux protection."

On the roadmap for 2021, Capsule8 continues to invest in maintaining and strengthening its position as the market leader in protecting Linux environments; specifically, delivering on its mission to protect all environments with new serverless capabilities; enhanced detection and investigatory use cases, both identifying the latest threats in real-time and providing deep insight to both security and operations teams.

