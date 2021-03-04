New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spray Foam Equipment Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030344/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global spray foam equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, transportation, and other industries. The global spray foam equipment market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-4% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for spray foam insulation due to stringent government regulation towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emission and to increase energy efficiency in homes and buildings.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include Integration of IOT technology to track the equipment status and advancement in control module and electronics. Graco, Polyurethane Machinery Corporation, Titan tool, Hi-Tec Spray Equipment, and Pusmak Machinery are the major manufacturers of spray foam equipment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global spray foam equipment market by end use industry, by technology, by pressure rating, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment and Volume (Units) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Building and construction TransportationOthers



By Technology [$M shipment and Volume (Units) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

AirElectricHydraulic



By Pressure Rating [$M shipment and Volume (Units) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

?2000 PSI >2000 PSI



By Region [$M shipment and Volume (Units) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that hydraulic spray foam equipment will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to its high performance and durability compared with other machine. Hydraulic spray foam equipment provides high output and allows operators to apply material faster and more efficiently.



Within the global spray foam equipment market, building and construction will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to Increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy efficient insulation in residential and commercial construction.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency.



Some of the global spray foam equipment manufacturers profiled in this report include Graco, Polyurethane Machinery Corporation, Titan tool, Hi-Tec Spray Equipment, and Pusmak Machinery are the major manufacturers of spray foam equipment.



Features of the Global Spray Foam Equipment Market



Market Size Estimates: Spray foam equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (Units)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Spray foam equipment market size by various segments, such as end use industry, technology, pressure rating, and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Spray foam equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, technology, pressure rating, and regions for the global spray foam equipment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global spray foam equipment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global spray foam equipment market by end use industry, technology, pressure rating, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global spray foam equipment market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global spray foam equipment market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global spray foam equipment market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global spray foam equipment market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global spray foam equipment market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global spray foam equipment market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global spray foam equipment market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global spray foam equipment market?

