The hybrid cloud model offers numerous benefits for future-focused organizations. However, it also comes with certain downsides that must also be considered. For instance, can we simplify monitoring, at scale, and lower the cost of ownership when managing thousands and devices spread across multiple customers? How can we quickly identify failures or bottlenecks across the full stack, from network to applications and services? And finally, how can we get clear insights required by teams to troubleshoot problems quickly and improve user experience? Unryo 3.1 provides a powerful yet easy-to-use solution to all these challenges.
Therefore, our latest platform updates are geared towards improving the automation of monitoring and observability in very large infrastructures, and to extend monitoring to more technologies right out-of-the-box. No more visibility worries with your hybrid cloud – with Unryo 3.1!
MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unryo, leading the way with its cloud monitoring and analytics platform, today launched Version 3.1 for general availability. The primary goal of this update is to empower organizations to monitor the full stack with comprehensive dashboards, metrics, anomaly detection and alarm routing.
Powered by a 100% cloud-native microservice architecture, the Unryo Platform works by consolidating all relevant monitoring data across today’s digital infrastructure, including on-premise data centers, cloud resources and third-party OSS, then delivering real-time visibility into the IT infrastructures to improve workload management, agility and business decision-making.
Version 3.1 of Unryo represents a fundamental upgrade, and includes:
“Nowadays, there are plenty of great open source tools for organizations to build their monitoring service. But at scale, such DIY project requires a lot of time and resources to build and even more to maintain” says Unryo Co-Founder, Michel Foix. He further adds,
“Unryo's team has successfully deployed monitoring services for the largest organizations worldwide. Unryo is an innovative solution that unifies and enriches the best of breed tools into a completely automated platform specifically adapted for large organizations.”
Unryo is the world’s first solution of its kind that unites and enriches the best open sources into a pure cloud-native architecture that’s built on a common connectivity layer, and controlled by a central console. The result is a platform that lowers the cost of ownership and effectively addresses the dynamic monitoring and visibility needs of today’s organizations. To learn more about our new product innovations, contact Unryo and ask for a demo or a free trial.
About Unryo
Unryo is a modern performance monitoring tool and analytics platform that lets you gain full visibility into all the layers of your infrastructure, from the physical all the way up to deep inside your applications. All of this with simplicity, thanks to pre-configured connectors, analytics and reporting live dashboards! For more information, visit our website or follow Unryo on LinkedIn.
