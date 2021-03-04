New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENA Synthetic Rubber Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030342/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market look promising with opportunities in tire, hose & belting, roofing, geomembrane, wire & cable insulation, and footwear industries. The Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2%-3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing building and construction activities.



Development of bio-based feedstock and green chemicals to reduce carbon emissions is the emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry. Continental AG, HEXPOL Compound, Kraiburg, Arlanxeo and AEB Ltd. are among the major suppliers of the synthetic rubber compound market.



The study includes a forecast for the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market by application, type, end use industry, region, and country as follows:



By Application (Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

TiresHoses and BeltingRoofing and Geo-membranesFootwearWire and Cable Insulation Others



By Product Type (Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Silicon RubberFluoro RubberButyronitrile RubberEthylenepropylene Rubber Chloroprene RubberOthers



By Country (Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

Saudi ArabiaUAEIran Iraq Others



The analyst forecasts that styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) compound will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to wide availability, low cost, and ability to accept high filler levels/ provide high filler loading than other synthetic rubber compound.



Within the synthetic rubber compound market, tire will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing automotive production.



Saudi Arabia will remain the largest country in the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market during the forecast period due to growth in tire and non-tire applications.



Some of the MENA synthetic rubber compound manufacturers profiled, such as Continental AG, HEXPOL Compound, Kraiburg, Arlanxeo and AEB Ltd,. are among the major suppliers of the synthetic rubber compound market.



Features of the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound Market



Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (KT)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market size by various segments, such as application and type in terms of value and volume.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application and type for the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market by application and by type?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Middle Eastern and North African synthetic rubber compound market?

