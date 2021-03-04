New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle Eastern and North African Silicone Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030341/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial processes, building and construction, personal care and consumer products, transportation, electronics, healthcare, and energy industries. The Middle Eastern and North African silicone market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3%-5% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction activities and growth in automotive production.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of antimicrobial silicone elastomer for medical and food and beverage sector.



The study includes trends and forecast for the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market by end use industry and product type as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

Industrial ProcessesBuilding and ConstructionPersonal Care and Consumer ProductsTransportationElectronicsMedical and HealthcareEnergyOthers



By Product Type [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

ElastomersFluidsResins

Gels

Some of the silicone companies profiled in this report include Dow Inc., Momentive, Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem, and Evonik Industries.



The analyst forecasts that building and construction will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing construction activities in the region.



Within this market, elastomers will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in various product including voltage line insulators, cooking and baking, food storage products, sportswear and footwear, electronics, and medical devices and implants.



Features of the Middle Eastern and North African Silicone Market



Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African silicone market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African silicone market size by various segments, such as end use industry and product type in terms of value.

Country Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African silicone market breakdown by the Saudi Arabia.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry and product type for the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market by end use industry (industrial processes, building and construction, personal care and consumer products, transportation, electronics, medical and healthcare, energy, and others) and product type (elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this silicone market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this silicone market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this silicone market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this silicone market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this silicone market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Middle Eastern and North African silicone market?

