Ramsey, NJ, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has been named as one of nine partner businesses receiving honors in 11 categories of the Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards. All Covered received the White Hat Award for protecting customers from cyberthreats, which also includes physical security, such as video-surveillance projects.

Introduced in 2019, the Excellence in Digital Service Awards recognize partners who deliver stellar business outcomes for their clients. Recognition is provided in ten categories, with an additional award presented for special achievement among all applicants. Candidates submitted case studies of projects they had completed in the previous year. Submissions were judged by the Channel Partners editorial staff, members of the Channel Partners Advisory Board and outside advisers.

All Covered’s submission showcased its efforts to help JM Associates Federal Credit Union (JMAFCU) take a big step forward with its cybersecurity position, which included a full security assessment, deployed its security information and event management solution (SIEM), and provided 24/7 monitoring of its network. JMAFCU is a full-service, federally chartered credit union that serves associates of its SEG and family members in all 50 states and abroad.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Channel Partners for our efforts in cybersecurity,” said Patrick H. Whelan, National Practice Director – Finance, All Covered. “Our IT engineers are well versed in the nuances and regulations of many market segments, including finance, allowing us to provide customized solutions that meet our clients’ business and application needs. We are proud of our work helping customers like JMAFCU successfully maintain regulatory compliance and implement security measures to mitigate cyber threats.”

The Excellence in Digital Service Awards are open only to channel partners — agents, VARs, dealers, SIs, MSPs, consultants and other partner firms. Other categories include Brand Builder, Cloud Builder, Consultant of the Year, Digital Docent, Master of Disaster, Next-Gen Telecom Award, Purveyor of Productivity, Visionary Award and Walk the Talk. A special award, Digi Master, recognizes the partner entry that exhibited maximum digital transformation brilliance. Full details on each category are available on the Channel Partners website.

“There is no higher honor in the industry than to be recognized as an innovator,” said Bobby DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels Group. “Innovation is the lifeblood of the technology marketplace, so for an organization’s work in piecing together complex solutions to be called out puts them head and shoulder above the competition and in high regard by their customers. This honor recognizes the hard work it takes to apply technology to make business better. That’s why the Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards are so coveted in this industry: They represent actual, documented projects that our audience, with the help of their strategic partners, brings to customers.”

"2020 was an extremely difficult year, and these nine winners not only rose to the challenge, they went above and beyond,” said Craig Galbraith, editorial director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “We are pleased to honor them. The entire Channel Partners and Channel Futures team, as well as our guest judges, congratulate our 2021 Excellence in Digital Service award winners.”

View all of the Excellence in Digital Services Award winners here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), ECM, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About JM Associates Federal Credit Union

JM Associates Federal Credit Union officially opened its doors on October 21, 1980, at the SET Port Facility. A full-service, federally chartered credit union, JMAFCU serves associates of its SEG and family members in all 50 states and abroad. JMAFCU currently has 5 offices. Two in Jacksonville, FL, Deerfield Beach, FL, Mobile, AL, St. Louis, MO.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

