The future of composites market looks promising with opportunities in the pipes and tanks, construction, transportation, marine, and others end use industries. The Middle Eastern and North African composites market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1-3% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand for composites made products, such as pipe and tank, grating, bathtub, and FRP (fiber reinforced plastic) panels.



The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials demand in electrical and electronics industry.



Increasing glass fiber capacity by major manufacturers in this region and increasing focused on high tensile modulus glass fiber roving are major emerging trends. Jushi, Shairco, Sabic, Abahsain Fiberglass, and Cam Elyaf are among the major suppliers of the composites market.



The study includes trends and forecast for the MENA composites market by end use industry, resin type, and fiber type as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment and Volume (M lbs) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Pipes and tanksConstructionTransportationMarine Others



By Resin Type [$M shipment and Volume (M lbs) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Polyester compositesEpoxy composites Vinyl ester compositesPA compositesPP compositesOthers



By Fiber Type [$M shipment and Volume (M lbs) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Glass compositesCarbon composite and others.

Pipe and tank will remain the largest end use industry due to growth in oil and gas exploration activities and construction of water supply system. Composites for the transportation industry are expected to witness the highest growth due to growth in automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials.



Some of the MENA composites manufacturers profiled in this report include Jushi Egypt fiberglass, Shairco, Sabic, Abahsain Fiberglass, and Cam Elyaf.



Features of the MENA composites Market



Market Size Estimates: MENA composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: MENA composites market size by various segments, such as end use industry, fiber type, product, reinforcement and regions in terms of value and volume.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, fiber type, and resin type for the MENA composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the MENA composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the MENA composites market by end use (pipes & tanks, construction, transportation, marine, and others), resin (polyester composites, epoxy composites, vinyl ester composites, PA composites, PP composites, and others) and fiber type (glass composites and carbon composites and others)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which Country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the MENA composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the MENA composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this MENA composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the MENA composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the MENA composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the MENA composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the MENA composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the MENA composites market?

