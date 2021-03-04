NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as InvestorWire , is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating once again with the ROTH Conference on the occasion of its upcoming 33rd annual investor conference, to be held in an entirely virtual format on March 15-17, 2021.



Renowned for being one of the nation’s largest investor conferences for small and mid-cap listed companies, this year’s Virtual ROTH Conference promises to be another exceptional event. It will feature hundreds of innovative and cutting-edge growth companies, thematic sector panels and thousands of management 1-on-1 meetings. Returning as a sponsor for the 11th year, IBN will further the distribution of content generated for the event in addition to participating in a panel presentation to attending delegates.

“Our team is excited to be working once again with the organizers of the ROTH Conference, which has earned a well-deserved reputation for connecting some of the world’s most innovative small and medium-cap companies to thousands of investors,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We are leveraging our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and will also widen the reach of each company presentation delivered.”

This year’s Virtual ROTH Conference will feature more than 400 private and public companies derived from a wide variety of growth sectors, including health & wellness, technology, internet and media. Companies will participate in 1-on-1 and small group meetings with investors, host virtual fireside chats with industry research analysts and take part in a series of thematic industry panels.

Throughout the course of the conference, IBN and InvestorWire (“IW”), a multifaceted financial and publishing division of the InvestorBrandNetwork, will work toward driving awareness of the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases through IBN’s syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers, such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times, as well as through many different social media distribution channels that collectively reach a following of 2 million+ likes and followers.

In addition, IBN will provide presenting companies with ready-to-go, customizable templates to issue press releases; create up-to-date profiles; set up a fully featured web portal with one-click access to market research tools; and invite a ROTH representative to its flagship Stock2Me podcast.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with InvestorBrandNetwork,” stated Isabel Mattson-Pain, ROTH’s Director of Marketing & Corporate Access. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, further strengthening the valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors. We are delighted to utilize IBN’s digital infrastructure as we host the ROTH Conference in a digital format for greater audience participation.”

For more information about the ROTH Conference, visit https://www.roth.com/oc2021virtual.

