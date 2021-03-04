New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle Eastern and North African Paint and Coating Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030339/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market looks promising with opportunities in the architectural, automotive, wood, industrial, transportation, and packaging industries. The Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from the architectural industry, growing urbanization, and rising demand for eco-friendly paint and coatings.



Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include developing powder coating for non-metal substrates as well as powder coating with low temperature cure, development of uv cured powder coating and led curing technology, and favorable government regulations for bio based solvents.



The study includes trends and forecast for the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market by application, product, and resin as follows:



By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (M lbs) for 2014 – 2025]:

ArchitecturalAutomotiveWoodIndustrialTransportationPackagingOthers



By Technology [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

Water basedSolvent basedPowderOthers



By Resin [Value ($ Million) and Volume (M lbs) for 2014 – 2025]:

AcrylicAlkydPolyesterEpoxyPolyurethaneOthers



Some of the paint and coating companies profiled in this report include Jazeera paints, Jotun, PPG, National Paints, AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, and Asian Paints.

The analyst forecasts that water based paint and coating will remain the largest product over the forecast period due to its durability with better performance and aesthetics.



Within this market, acrylic will remain the largest resin segment over the forecast period due to its better resisitance to weathering and oxidation and properties of possessing good colors and gloss retention.



Features of the Middle Eastern and North African Paint and Coating Market



Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market size by various segments, such as application and resin in terms of value and volume and product in terms of value.

Country Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market breakdown by the Saudi Arabia.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, product, and resin for the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market by application (architectural, automotive, wood, industrial, transportation, packaging, and others), technology (water based, solvent based, powder, and others), and resin (acrylic, alkyd, polyester, epoxy, polyurethane, and others)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this paint and coating market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this paint and coating market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this paint and coating market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this paint and coating market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this paint and coating market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Middle Eastern and North African paint and coating market?

