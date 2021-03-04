BANNOCKBURN, Ill., USA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, IPC applauds the Biden administration’s early directions on manufacturing policy and maps a detailed policy agenda to drive growth and resilience in electronics manufacturing.
“Your call for a resurgence in U.S. manufacturing signals a federal commitment that is sorely needed and long overdue,” wrote IPC President and CEO John Mitchell. “The U.S. Government needs to move beyond rhetorical support and provide meaningful and tangible programs that collectively constitute a coordinated, bipartisan vision for the future of manufacturing.”
The letter outlines policy recommendations in five key areas, including:
“IPC works with industry to ‘Build Electronics Better,’” Mitchell writes. “Your administration aims for the U.S. to ‘Build Back Better.’ Our shared language suggests we have a shared vision of creating skilled, well-paying jobs in a cleaner economy that renews and extends U.S. leadership in electronics manufacturing.”
View full letter here.
Sandy Gentry, Communications Director IPC 847-597-2871 SandyGentry@ipc.org
IPC -- Association Connecting Electronics Industries
Bannockburn, Illinois, UNITED STATES
