BANNOCKBURN, Ill., USA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, IPC applauds the Biden administration’s early directions on manufacturing policy and maps a detailed policy agenda to drive growth and resilience in electronics manufacturing.

“Your call for a resurgence in U.S. manufacturing signals a federal commitment that is sorely needed and long overdue,” wrote IPC President and CEO John Mitchell. “The U.S. Government needs to move beyond rhetorical support and provide meaningful and tangible programs that collectively constitute a coordinated, bipartisan vision for the future of manufacturing.”

The letter outlines policy recommendations in five key areas, including:

Strengthen the defense electronics industrial base. Implement Section 841 of the FY21 National Defense Authorization Act, which will bolster the security and resiliency of the U.S. defense electronics supply chain. Address concerns with the government’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Develop and implement a strategy to promote the factories of the future. Establish an interagency manufacturing policy lead. Invest in R&D for the entire electronics ecosystem. Bring back the U.S. supply chain. Expand and upskill the workforce. Support industry-recognized worker credentials. Reduce the burden for apprenticeship program implementation. Rebuild trade relationships. Revive multilateral trade pacts and dispute-resolution bodies. Endorse and implement a North American Manufacturing Initiative. Protect human health and the environment via practical policies and regulations. Structure regulations to build on industry best practices. Work with industry to ensure policies and regulations are based on existing data and information.

“IPC works with industry to ‘Build Electronics Better,’” Mitchell writes. “Your administration aims for the U.S. to ‘Build Back Better.’ Our shared language suggests we have a shared vision of creating skilled, well-paying jobs in a cleaner economy that renews and extends U.S. leadership in electronics manufacturing.”

