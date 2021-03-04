New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle Eastern and North African Polyurethane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030338/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the polyurethane market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, bedding and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and footwear industries. The Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3%-5% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are significant growth in building and houses and increasing penetration of polyurethane in furniture, bedding, and automotive applications.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the use of bio-based polyurethane, increasing demand for low VOC, green, and sustainable polyurethane and recycling of polyurethane. The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF, Kuwait Polyurethane Industry, Covestro, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are among the major suppliers of the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market.



The study includes trends and forecast for the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market by application, product type as follows:



By Application [$M shipment and Volume (M lbs) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Building and Construction Bedding and FurnitureAutomotive and TransportationElectrical and Electronics FootwearOthers



By Product Type [$M shipment and Volume (M lbs) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Rigid FoamFlexible FoamCoatingElastomersOthers



By Country [$M shipment and Volume (M lbs) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Saudi ArabiaUAEIranIraqOthers



The analyst forecasts that flexible foam will remain the largest product type segment by value and volume due to growth in furniture and bedding industry.



Bedding and furniture segment will remain the largest end use industry due to rising in residential and commercial construction and changing lifestyle of people along with the growing population.



Some of the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane manufacturers profiled in this report include The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF, Kuwait Polyurethane Industry, Covestro, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.



Features of the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane Market



Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and country.

Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market size by various segments, such as application, product type in terms of value and volume.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type for the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market by application, and product type?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market?

Q.5 What are emerging trends in this Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are some changing demands of customers in the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Middle Eastern and North African polyurethane market?

