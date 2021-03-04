New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vial and Bottle Market in the Global Healthcare Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030336/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the the vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry looks promising with opportunities in the research labs, clinical research, pharmaceutical companies, compounding pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare centers. The vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry is expected to $22.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% - 5% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in pharmaceutical industry, and increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes adoption of blow-fill-seal technology in vials and bottles, growing demand for bio based and recyclable material for production of vials and bottles, and increasing adoption of advanced plastic bottles.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry by product, material, capacity, end use, and region as follows:



Some of the vial and bottle companies profiled in this report include Gerresheimer, Schott, Nipro, Amcor, Becton Dickinson & Co., Berry Global, Baxter International, Corning, West Pharmaceutical, Aptar

Group, and O.

Berk.



The analyst forecasts that glass will remain the largest segment over the forecast period, as it is inert in nature and available in a variety of grades having significant barrier properties.



Within this market, pharmaceuticals will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to introduction of new medicines and growth of drug production.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of large pharmaceutical manufacturing base in the region, technological innovation, and increasing demand for vials and bottles in the pharmaceutical industry.



Features of Vial and Bottle Market in the Global Healthcare Industry



Market Size Estimates: Vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry market size by various segments, such as product, material, capacity, end use, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, material, capacity, end use, and regions for vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry by product (vials and bottles), material (glass and plastic), capacity (0-5 ml, 5-10 ml, 10-20 ml, 20-50 ml, and 50 ml and above), end use (research labs and clinical research, pharmaceutical companies, compounding pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry?

