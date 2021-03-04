Portland, OR, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market generated $31.06 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $46.50 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, top investment pockets, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9873



Increase in prevalence of menopausal disorder, rise in awareness regarding post-menopausal issues among women, and advent of novel hormone replacement therapies drive the growth of the global hormone replacement therapy market. However, adverse effects of the therapy and high cost of treatment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of telemedicine would offer new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 scenario-

Fertility treatments and post menopause have been stopped during the pandemic as there have been evidences that outlined that lesser estrogen levels posed more risks regarding the disease infection in older women. In addition, the hormone withdrawal may accelerate the progression of the virus in the bodies.

Owing to lockdown and shift in focus toward prevention and treatment of corona-infected patients, many therapies have been postponed. However, the therapies would restart during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hormone replacement therapy market based on therapy type and region.



By therapy type, the estrogen hormone replacement therapy segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2027. However, the human growth hormone replacement therapy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9873



By region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hormone replacement therapy market, and will maintain its lead status during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global hormone replacement therapy market analyzed in the research include Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Novartis International AG, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Top Demanding Reports of Life-Science Industry:

Surgical Robotics Market by Component (Systems, Accessories and Services), by Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery and Other Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Intraocular Lens Market by Type [Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Toric Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, and Accommodating Intraocular Lens)], Material [Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Silicone and Hydrophobic Acrylic], and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Eye Research Institutes) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Orthodontics Market by Type (Brackets [Fixed and Removable], Anchorage Appliances [Bands & Buccal Tubes and Miniscrews], Ligatures [Elastomeric Ligatures and Wire Ligatures], and Archwires) and Age Group (Adults and Children) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2027

Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, and Others), Form (Powder and Non-powder), and Application (Examination and Surgical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2027

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market by Product (Cloud-Based Software and Server-Based/On-Premise Software), Type (Inpatient EHR and Ambulatory EHR), Application (Clinical Application, Administrative Application, Reporting in Healthcare System, Healthcare Financing, and Clinical Research Application), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Other End Users) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2027

Medical Laser Market by Product Type (Solid-State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Lasers Systems, and Diode Laser Systems), Application (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, and Others), and End User (Surgical, Cosmetic, and Dental): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Organ-on-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-chip, Human-on-chip, Intestine-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Liver-on-chip, and Lung-on-chip) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2027

Tampon Market by Product (Radially Wound Pledget And Rectangular/Square Pad), Material (Cotton, Rayon, and Blended), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacy & Retail Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Rapid Tests Market by Product (Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product and Professional Rapid Test Product), Application (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology, Glucose Monitoring, and Others), and End User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research