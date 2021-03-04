New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aquafeed Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030335/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global aquafeed market looks promising with opportunities in the aquaculture industry. The global aquafeed market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3% - 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for seafood, rising population, and development in production techniques.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of soy protein, growing adoption of nutritious-system feeding concept, and introduction of advanced process technologies for micro feed production.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global aquafeed market by product form, ingredient, species, and region as follows:



By Product Form [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Pellet FormExtruded FormPowdered FormLiquid Form



By Ingredient [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Fish MealFish OilSoybean MealCorn MealVegetable OilSources of Carbohydrates and BindersAdditivesVitaminsAntibiotics AntioxidantsAmino Acids Feed EnzymesFeed Acidifiers OthersOthers



By Species [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

FishCrustaceansMollusks



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeNorwaySpain

GermanFranceAsia PacificChinaIndiaVietnamIndonesiaThe Rest of the World ChileBrazil

Some of the aquafeed companies profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech Inc., Nutreco N.

V., BioMar Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Ridley Corporation, Purina Animal Nutrition, Avanti Feeds, and Aller Aqua A/S.



The analyst forecasts that the pellet form will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as pelleted feed has lower manufacturing cost compared to extrusion technology.



Within this market, soyabean meal aquafeed will remain the largest ingredient segment over the forecast period as soybean meal is a rich source of protein and cheaper as compared to fish meal.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, rising aquaculture production, and various government initiatives to increase production of certified sustainable seafood is further accelerating the requirement of aquafeed in the region.



Features of the Global Aquafeed Market



Market Size Estimates: Global aquafeed market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global aquafeed market size by various segments, such as product form, ingredient, and species in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global aquafeed market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product form, ingredient, species, and region for the global aquafeed market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global aquafeed market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



