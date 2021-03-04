New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Access Control as a Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030334/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global access control as a service market looks attractive with opportunities in the commercial, manufacturing and industrial, government bodies, residential, transportation, healthcare, education, and utilities. The global access control as a service market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10%-12% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing uses of cloud computing platforms and IoT technology, growing demand for cloud based hosted and managed services, and rising adoption of electronic security products in access control as a services market..



Dormakaba, Assa Aboly AB, Honeywell Security, Microsoft Corporation, Brivo Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Digital Hands are among the major access control as a service manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global access control as a service market by end use industry, service, deployment, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Commercial Manufacturing & Industrial Government Residential Transportation Healthcare Education UtilitiesRetail



By Service [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

ManagedHosted Hybrid



By Deployment [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Public CloudPrivate CloudHybrid Cloud



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that managed service will remain the largest service type, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as it is managed by third party service providers, which helps organizations to manage the access rights.



Within the access control as a service market, commercial will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing adoption of AcaaS particularly in small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as it provide cost savings and continued support and scalability benefits.



North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for security solutions and advancement in cloud-based technologies. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing adoption of ACaaS system in commercial, government bodies, and manufacturing and industrial applications.



Features of the Global Access Control as a Service Market

Market Size Estimates: Access control as a service market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Access control as a service market size by various segments, such as end use industry, service, deployment, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Smart elevator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, service types, deployments, and regions for the access control as a service market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the access control as a service market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global access control as a service by access control as a service by end use industry (commercial, manufacturing and industrial, government bodies, residential, transportation, healthcare, education, and utilities), service (hosted, managed, and hybrid), deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

