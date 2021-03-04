Pune, India, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical packaging industry is expected to reach USD 153.93 billion by 2027, exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of novel and generic drugs in developing countries will have an excellent impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights. The global market size stood at USD 90.23 billion in 2019.
Market Driver:
Booming Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market
The flourishing pharmaceutical industry in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil and developed economies such as the US, UK, and Germany will spur lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancements and healthcare spending will contribute positively to the market growth for pharmaceutical packaging. The growing healthcare awareness along with mandatory government regulations to curb the spread of infectious diseases will have a tremendous effect on the market. Moreover, the inflated demand for biological products and emerging treatments like cell and gene therapies will further enable the speedy expansion of the market.
Pharmaceutical Industry to Remain Unaffected During COVID-19 Pandemic
The coronavirus has disrupted various industries, resulting in the shortage of laborers & raw materials, distraught production processes, as well as transportation and logistics. However, the pharmaceutical industry remained unaffected owing to the government's support for the supply of essential drugs and goods. Pharmaceutical industries remained operational throughout the pandemic to manufacture healthcare products. The government backing for COVID kits and masks further encouraged packaging companies to accelerate their business amid the pandemic. The ongoing automated operations have increased sales in recent years, in turn, promoting the growth of the market.
Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
List of Top Companies Covered in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are:
Regional Analysis:
Heavy Demand for Packaging Products to Aid Expansion in North America
The market for pharmaceutical packaging in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly flourishing pharmaceutical industry. The increasing demand for packaging products will further enable speedy expansion in the region. The growing healthcare spending and rising prevalence of diseases will further spur demand in the region. The increasing utilization of pharmaceutical products such as plastic bottles & containers, vials & ampoules, and pre-fillable syringes will bolster the healthy growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market owing to the growing pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The rising investments by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies will contribute positively to the market growth.
Check Discount:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
The report on the pharmaceutical packaging market encompasses:
Key Development:
June 2020: SCHOTT announced agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies, including partners of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to deliver 2 billion doses of pharma vials packaging to COVID-19 vaccines
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
Detailed Table of Content:
TOC Continued…!
Get your Customized Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), By Type (Thermoform, Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Sterile Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Bags & Pouches, Wraps), By Sterilization Method (Chemical Sterilization, Radiation Sterilization), By Application and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027
Plastics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Read Press Release:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-9995
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: