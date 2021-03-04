Portland,OR, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market generated $17.14 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $26.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Reduction in overall construction costs, better environmental efficiency compared to conventional bricks, and benefits of AAC such as fire resistance, thermal insulation, and lightweight drive the growth of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market. However, necessity of reinforcement for load-bearing application and high dependence on substantial products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, necessity of resilient construction presents lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.



Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak and followed lockdown resulted in distorted production activities and sales and disruptions of the supply chain.

Moreover, several countries imposed strict regulations during the lockdown. Also, halted international trade and ceased new manufacturing & construction activities hampered the demand for AAC.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region. Based on end user, the market is divided into residential and non-residential. The residential segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the non-residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Based on application, the market is classified into walls, floors & roofs, and others. The walls segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the total revenue. However, the floors & roofs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Leading Players:

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players including Aercon AAC, Bauroc AS, AKG Gazbeton, HIL Limited, Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), Forterra plc, CSR Ltd., JK Laxmi Cement Ltd., H+H International A/S, and Xella International GmbH.

