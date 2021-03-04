New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030330/?utm_source=GNW



The EVA manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in EVA market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the EVA market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer’s needs and seller’s capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for ethylene vinyl acetate has increased due to growing demand in the areas of solar photovoltaic cells, packaging, and agriculture. Ethylene vinyl acetate is used for a variety of markets, such as packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, footwear, and automotive and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5%. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the various end-use industries, and growing demand from the packaging sector, especially in food and medical applications, due to its non-toxic nature.



Firms that produce EVA are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst has examined the global EVA suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers”. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the ethylene vinyl acetate market and rates each ethylene vinyl acetate producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Hanwha, Dow, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell, SK Group, Celanese, and Lotte were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for ethylene vinyl acetate. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders and challengers in the EVA market and rates each EVA producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

Alignment with market opportunity Ability to gain market share



In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of EVA as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analysis detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.



Some of the features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading playersBenchmarking of financial strength of leading playersLeadership quadrant / strategic positioning of playersLeadersContendersVisionariesSpecialists



Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of the World



Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioningMarket positioningFinancial strengthRevenue breakdown by market segments Revenue breakdown by regionsOrganizational capabilitiesInnovation and market leadership



Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of EVA, this report titled “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of EVA Suppliers” is the industry’s comprehensive examination of the EVA producers’ competitive landscape.



This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. This report answers following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in packaging, solar, agriculture, wire and cable, automotive, footwear, and others market?Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?Which companies will gain market share?

