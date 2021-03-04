Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 4, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: on February 25, 2021 and February 26, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|25-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|16,289
|171.9886
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|25-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|5,167
|171.9976
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|25-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|2,673
|171.9921
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|51,778
|171.7171
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|16,770
|171.7137
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|6,941
|171.7371
|TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
;
