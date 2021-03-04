New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Harvesting System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030327/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global energy harvesting system market looks promising with opportunities in the home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security industries. The global energy harvesting system market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $810 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of energy harvesting system in home automation and wearable electronics industry, growing demand for clean energy, and increasing demand for power-efficient and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of electronic products and introduction of modified PZT zirconate titanate with Nb, for piezoelectric devices in energy harvesting applications.. ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Bionic Power, Fujitsu, EnOcean, and Texas Instruments are among the major energy harvesting system manufacturers.



The analyst forecasts that light energy harvesting system will remain the largest technology segment due to increasing adoption of solar energy in the building and home automation industry.



Building and home automation will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period driven by increasing demand of wireless networking and IoT for home automation system, which will drive the demand energy harvesting device and sensors.



North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for building and home automation and advancement in IoT-based technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness on green energy and rising home automation demand supported by increasing construction and infrastructure activities in emerging countries, such as China and India.



The study includes trends and forecasts of the global energy harvesting system market by technology, end use industry, component and region as follows:



By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

LightVibrationThermalRadio frequency



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Building and home automationConsumer electronicsIndustrial TransportationSecurity and Others



By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

TransducersPMICsSecondary Batteries



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEurope

GermanyItalyUnited KingdomAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaThe Rest of the World

Some of the global energy harvesting system market profiled in this report include ABB, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Bionic Power, and Fujitsu.



Features of the Global Energy Harvesting System Market



Market Size Estimates: Global harvesting system market size estimation in terms of value ($M)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by technology, component, and end use industryRegional Analysis: Global energy harvesting system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technologies, end use industry, component and regions for the global energy harvesting system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global energy harvesting system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



