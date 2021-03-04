New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Terminal MLCC Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030324/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the metal terminal MLCC market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, military, and consumer electronics industries. The global metal terminal MLCC market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2019 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in demand for electric vehicles (EV), increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing demand for industrial and consumer electronic products.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of superior automotive grade MLCC with 5x stacks. Some of the metal terminal MLCC companies profiled in this report include Murata Manufacturing, TDK Corporation, KEMET, AVX Corporation, Knowles Electronics.



metal terminal MLCC



metal terminal MLCC



The analyst forecasts that automotive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Increasing demand for electric vehicle and electronic content per vehicle, which are collectively driving the metal terminal MLCC market.



Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of metal terminal MLCCs in EV for onboard charger and DC-DC converter applications.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global metal terminal MLCC market by end use industry, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [By value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2026]:

AutomotiveOn Board Charger DC-DC Converter Inverters OthersIndustrialOthers



By Region [By value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment analysis for 2018 – 2026]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World



.

Features of Metal Terminal MLCC Market



Market Size Estimates: Metal terminal MLCC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Mil. units)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2019) and forecast (2020-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use industry.

Regional Analysis: Metal Terminal MLCC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, and regions for metal terminal MLCC market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the metal terminal MLCC market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global metal terminal MLCC market end use industry (automotive, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the metal terminal MLCC market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the metal terminal MLCC market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this metal terminal MLCC market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the metal terminal MLCC market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the metal terminal MLCC market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the metal terminal MLCC market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the metal terminal MLCC market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the metal terminal MLCC market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001