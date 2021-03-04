New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Care Active Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890422/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global personal care active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrance applications. The personal care active ingredient market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5%-6% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the changing lifestyle, growing purchasing power, and increasing concern of consumers regarding their appearances and hygiene.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include advancement in nanotechnology for manufacturing personal care products and improved conditioning agents for personal care. BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Croda, and Clariant are the major manufacturer of personal care active ingredient.



By Ingredient Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

MoisturizingAnti-AgingUV ProtectionExfoliatingAntimicrobialOthers



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Skin CareHair CareOral CareMakeupToiletriesFragrance



By Source [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

NaturalSynthetic



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUSAMexicoCanadaEurope

GermanyRussiaUKItalyFranceAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaThe Rest of the WorldTurkeyUAE

Some of the personal care active ingredient companies profiled in this report includes BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Croda, Clariant and Others.



The analyst forecasts that moisturizing ingredient will remain the largest segment due to its various properties of prevention from different type of skin related issues such as flaky, dry and scaly skin.



Within this market, skin care in personal care active ingredient will remain the largest segment due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the appearance and texture of their skin and inclination towards multifunctional skin creams .



Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to due to increasing consumer awareness regarding personal care and hygiene, high standards of living and high per capita spending. The analyst predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing population and their rising per capita spending on personal care products.



Features of Personal Care Active Ingredient Market



Market size estimates: Personal care active ingredient market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, ingredient type, application, and source.

Segmentation analysis: Personal care active ingredient market size by ingredient type, application, and source in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Personal care active ingredient market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the personal care active ingredient market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the personal care active ingredient market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global personal care active ingredient market by ingredient type (moisturizing, anti-aging, UV protection, exfoliating, antimicrobial, and others), application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrance), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the personal care active ingredient market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the personal care active ingredient market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in personal care active ingredient market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the personal care active ingredient market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the personal care active ingredient market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in personal care active ingredient market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in personal care active ingredient and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890422/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001